In a candid post on Instagram, Amy Schumer shared that she's one week into IVF and the fertility treatment has started to take a toll on her, physically and emotionally. The comedian, who welcomed her son Gene in May 2019, coupled the announcement that she and her husband Chris Fischer are "figuring out what to do" to have a second child with a photo of dark bruises on her stomach, a common side effect from receiving the hormone injections.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," Schumer wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do." The actress went on to direct those interested in chatting with her to text her at 917-970-9333, a designated fan phone number. "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling," Schumer wrote.

Fellow celebs and fans alike quickly took to the comments section of her post to send their well wishes and support. "Sending support and strength to your family," one fan commented. "Thank you for sharing your journey." Another follower, who said they recently went through egg freezing process, wrote to Schumer that "it was a hard emotional come down, but each day got better. You can do this!!."

Model Tess Holliday also commented on the photo, writing: "I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful."

Throughout her pregnancy with her son, Gene, Schumer often gave her social media followers a real, honest look at her journey. At one point, she was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a rare pregnancy condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting. Gene's birth was also difficult, as Schumer shared on an episode of the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast in December that her C-section took "over three hours" due to her endometriosis.

Despite how tough her pregnancy was, Schumer recently shared on Instagram that 2019 was "by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting everyday," along with a photo of her holding her baby boy and Fischer giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Within an hour of posting her IVF news on Instagram, Schumer's post received more than 203,500 likes (and counting) and thousands of comments from people sharing their own experiences or just a virtual hug. And that's not even counting how many people reached out to by text. Needless to say, she's got one big support system to lean on during this journey.