On Oct. 22, 2018, the world knew it was in for a treat when the Queen of Comedy, Amy Schumer, announced the pregnancy of her first child. And since then, the hilarious and down-to-earth comedian has proven several times that pregnancy has only given her one more target for her sharp, reality-based comedy. And here’s a snapshot of Amy Schumer’s pregnancy, or a timeline if you will, of her honest and hilarious journey to motherhood thus far.

It all started when Schumer and her husband, Chris Fisher, made the pregnancy announcement in the funniest, low-key way. This past October, on her Instagram account, she posted a photo-shopped pic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the faces of her and her husband pasted in their place. Notably, Markle has her hand over her belly and had just announced her own pregnancy the week prior. In her announcement, Schumer asked fans to head over to Jessica Yellin’s IG account to read a list of candidates that the journalist was endorsing. The last line of the note read “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer.”

That simple statement kicked off what has now been months of ups and downs for Schumer, as she’s struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, aka extreme morning sickness, but also enjoyed being an expectant mom. So let's revisit some of those memorable, real, and hilarious moments over the last few months.

The Announcement amyschumer on Instagram Schumer chose to announce her pregnancy news by channeling the couple that was arguably the world's most popular at the moment: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Note that in the second slide she does include the original, unedited photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

First Trimester Woes amyschumer on Instagram Just days later, Schumer let fans know that all was not quite perfect with a post featuring a screencap from the movie Seven. With her face in a pie dish, the comedian indicated she was ravenous, and perhaps exhausted, though she didn't yet hint at any trouble with morning sickness. "first trimester had me like #soblessed," she captioned the photo.

TMI: November amyschumer on Instagram Sometimes it's just better to be a little bit in the dark about the mysteries of our bodies, right? That was the case in November when Schumer captioned a photo detailing one of the stages of fetal development with a simple, "No." In the comments, fans were happy to let her know that there are a lot of horror-seeming elements to delivering a baby... yikes.

Second Trimester "Bullsh*t" amyschumer on Instagram It became evident that things were pretty serious for Schumer when she posted a photo of herself in hospital bed, with her dog Tati by her side, this past November. In the post she made the announcement that she has to cancel some of her upcoming shows because she was dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum, writing in part: ...I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh*t!...

The Most Realistic Of Moments: November amyschumer on Instagram Part of Schumer's charm is the fact that she's not afraid to go there; there is no pretense standing between her and the audience. And that was the case when she posted a video of herself throwing up while in the car on the way to one of her shows. She did warn fans to turn the sound down if they have a weak stomach. Good advice. But also an important thing for people to see to understand the true nature of her pregnancy condition.

Despite Her HG, She Kept Working Hard amyschumer on Instagram Even while dealing with her pregnancy complication, Schumer kept working hard. Not only did was she doing a stand-up tour, she was launching LeCloud clothing line as a co-creator. On this day in December, she posed with her sister, both clad in LeCloud, and asked: "Does this baby make me look fat?"

"Glowing" With An IV amyschumer on Instagram Later in December, Schumer asked a sarcastic, "Am I glowing?" in the caption of a photo of her hooked up to an IV at home. She added the hashtag #hyperemesisgravidarum. Commenters tagged other people with the condition, and offered up their own stories, which was all great for spreading awareness.

You Always Need Friends amyschumer on Instagram Pregnancy can definitely create some limitations and Schumer riffed on that with a photo of her sister tying her shoe for her. It was Jan. 1, so teamwork is as good a theme to start a new year with as any.

Baywatch Run... Then Puke amyschumer on Instagram Few things are as funny as a very pregnant Schumer recreating the iconic slow-mo running action of Baywatch on a beach. Set to the music of Warrant's "Cherry Pie," it is a magical moment of video comedy. "I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I’m like...#baywatch#eyecandy#DandG," she captioned the hilarious video shared in January.

Celebrating A Pregnancy Milestone amyschumer on Instagram In February, Schumer celebrated passing her blood glucose test by getting back on the road for her comedy tour. At this point, she'd had to cancel several shows when she was too sick, so this really was a happy time for her.

"Missing" Her Tampax amyschumer on Instagram On Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, Schumer posted a photo of menstrual products with the caption: "Missing you on v day."

Baring It All amyschumer on Instagram Partly to promote a New York Times profile, and probably partly because she thought it would be funny, Schumer put everything on display for a few maternity photos. That's the combination of vulnerability and self-confidence that makes everyone love this woman so much. "On a chilly Nola morning it’s best to chase ducks with nothing weighing you down except a baby," she captioned the photos.

Poking Fun At Herself amyschumer on Instagram Later in March, Schumer sported a fake extra bit of bump for her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, then had to take to IG to let people know that wasn't all her. "Honey babies this was a fake bump over my real bump but everyone thought it was real!" she captioned the pic.

The Struggle Of Getting Dressed While Pregnant amyschumer on Instagram Things are so easy... until they're not. And that's kind of the story of pregnancy. In this funny clip, Schumer gives a tutorial about one of those things most of us don't think twice about, until we have to: putting on her socks with a bump in the way.

Feeling "Strong" amyschumer on Instagram Hopefully the worst is over for the comedian, who posted a pic of herself on March 31 in underwear with the caption, "Feeling strong and beautiful today #didntpuke". That hashtag says so much, let's hope it sticks around.