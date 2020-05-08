Parenting makes coffee addicts of us all. I don't have the numbers on this, of course, but the fact that Anderson Cooper is now "addicted" to coffee since he has become a father sort of proves my point. He is 52 years old and works in the news cycle but managed to avoid coffee addiction until he welcomed a baby.

The CNN news anchor welcomed his first child, baby boy Wyatt Morgan Cooper, on Monday April 27. He shared the news in an emotional post on Instagram as well as during a live taping of a CNN Town Hall, telling the world that his son was born via surrogate and "was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

Cooper has been joyously keeping fans updated on his baby boy in video interviews since the announcement, most recently sitting down with his friend Kelly Ripa for Live! With Kelly & Ryan to talk about this massive life-changing event. How did Cooper open up this important interview? By sipping on an ice coffee. Because, as he told Ripa and her co-host Ryan Seacrest, "I've become addicted."

If there's a better definition of parenting than a sudden addiction to caffeine I'm ready to hear it.

The new dad went on to explain that baby Wyatt has been keeping him up at night and this has opened his eyes to the world's obsession with coffee, telling Ripa and Seacrest, "I've never had coffee before — I've had it once or twice on TV, never in real life, and now I can't believe I've lasted this long. I'm up a lot during the night. I understand why people drink coffee now."

What's a little caffeine addiction when it comes to that kind of precious paternal love though? At the end of the day, Cooper clearly looked like he thought the trade-off was worth it. I mean, just look at this sweet baby boy Wyatt.

While baby Wyatt might be keeping his dad up at night, Cooper has been getting some help when it comes to navigating parenthood. He told Late Night With Stephen Colbert in a recent interview that his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani is co-parenting with him, which is so lovely. Also Andy Cohen confirmed on his show Radio Andy that his own nanny for 1-year-old son Benjamin has moved in with Cooper to help him with the massive transition.

It's great that Anderson Cooper has help with his son. It's even better that he has joined the ranks of parents addicted to coffee. We are strong, and we are many.