Just one day before Thanksgiving, Anna Duggar gave birth to her sixth child, a baby girl named Maryella Hope. Anna didn't waste any time introducing her new arrival to the world, taking to Instagram later in the day to share a formal announcement. And Anna Duggar's first photo of baby Maryella reveals she's already fitting in with her Duggar cousins.

Baby Maryella entered the world at 9:12 a.m. local time, weighing in at 8 pounds and measuring 20 inches, Anna first confirmed to Us Weekly. Anna added more details in a follow-up post, writing on Instagram, "Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us. We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!"

As for the visuals, a sleeping Maryella was posed in front of a sign that reads, "It's a beautiful day to be born." The infant wears a green onesie in the snap, complete with a big bow on her head. And some eagle-eyed fans noticed the outfit looked similar to the ensemble Jessa Duggar's baby Ivy wore shortly after she was born in May. "I’m almost positive that’s the same sleeper AND bow that Ivy (Jessa’s) had when she was born," one Duggar Snark Redditor wrote.

Although the bow and sleeper are different colors, they are the same style. Even if this wasn't intentional, it's cute to see the cousins dressing similarly already.

Speaking of cousins, Maryella is lucky to grow up with many friends by her side, especially those who are close to her in age. Cousin Ivy is only six months apart from her, while Kendra Duggar's daughter, Addison, is only 23 days. As for Lauren Duggar's baby, Bella, she's just 2 weeks and 2 days from Maryella's birthday.

The only Duggar left to give birth is Abbie, who is set to deliver a baby girl in January. Once the little one arrives, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will have five new granddaughters.

Of course, it's hard to talk about the Duggar girl cousins without mentioning Joy-Anna Duggar's daughter, Annabelle, who she lost in July at five months. And despite her heartbreak, Joy-Anna made it a point to mention how the loss won't negate the joy she feels about her nieces. "We want others to know that the loss we feel does not negate the true joy and expectation we feel as we await the arrival of sisters’ and friends’ babies," she captioned a Nov. 1 photo of the then-pregnant Duggar women.

All in all, it's nice to know Maryella already has so many people who love her, including her young cousins. Here's to more adorable matching photos to come.