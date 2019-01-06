Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's little family is about to grow by one! The Bachelor couple is expecting their first child, and they've been keeping fans updated on Lauren's pregnancy ever since announcing the happy news. But Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s new photo of Lauren Burnham's bump is one of their cutest updates yet.

This weekend, Luyendyk Jr. posted a photo to Instagram of Burnham tying the straps of her bikini, looking at her reflection in the mirror. "Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?" Arie wrote, followed by the heart eye emoji. "Packing for Hawaii!!!!" he added. While there's a chance that the beautiful thing Arie's referring to is Lauren's fashionable bathing suit (which is by malia mills), it's more likely that he's referring to Lauren's bump, which is front and center in the shot.

So, why is the couple is packing for Hawaii? As it happens, they are getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12. The couple shared their tropical wedding plans with fans in September, when they posted their gorgeous wedding invitation on Instagram. "Sending these out this week! January can’t come soon enough," Arie captioned the photo. The invitation, which they designed with Minted, reads, "Lauren & Arie request your company at their wedding — Saturday, January 12, 2019 — Hauku Mill, Maui, HI."

Shortly after sharing the sweet photo of Lauren, both Arie and Lauren shared another important baby update to social media. With a series of gorgeous photos featuring pink explosions, Arie and Lauren revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. "Yesterday was a big day! Thank you for all the well wishes! We are beyond excited to welcome our little girl June 4th," Arie captioned photos from the sex reveal.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby back in mid-November, Us Weekly reported. "Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you’re going to be a dad!" Arie captioned photos of the couple holding up a sonogram. "We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we’re so freakin’ happy!" Lauren shared another shot of the couple with the sonogram, writing, "Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!"

Since then, the duo has been updating fans on Lauren's pregnancy from a unique perspective — Baby Luyendyk's, to be exact. The couple created an Instagram account for their baby, and they share updates every week to show how Lauren's bump is growing — and what their baby may be thinking.

Alongside a photo of Lauren dressed to the nines for New Year's Eve, "Baby Luyendyk" wrote:

New year, new me? This week I’m the size of an artichoke. Didn’t make any new year’s resolutions other than the obvious (putting on some lbs). I’m spending some time flexing my arms and legs for the first time. I like to think I’m helping them get in shape for the wedding (here’s looking at you Dad).

It's clear that Lauren and Arie are so excited to welcome their baby girl. Here's hoping they share plenty of pictures from their Hawaii wedding next weekend!

