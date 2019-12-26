Whether you’re an avid astrological follower (or you barely know your own sign), you still might be curious to find out what 2020 has in store for you. If you were born between March 20 and April 21, you might be wondering what the Aries 2020 horoscope predicts. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at the adventures (both professionally and personally) that await you.

Aries is the first astrological sign in the zodiac and spans from March 20-April 21 every year. A fire sign, Aries is symbolized by a ram, and tends to be a passionate, determined, and confident. “Aries is typically concerned with ego and self-gratification,” Milana Perepyolkina, author of Gypsy Energy Secrets, tells Romper. “2020 will be hard for you unless you learn how to care about others more than you care about yourself.” Which means you’ll need to learn how to walk that fine line between caring for others while still being able to practice self-care, too.

Work-wise, you should also see some major shifts, too, Aries — if you’re already on the right track. "For Aries, the major event as we start off the New Year will highlight your career and how you earn an income,” Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer and founder of LilithAstrology.com, tells Romper. “If you are honoring your authentic needs in terms of this area of your life, there could be sudden improvements and change for the better.” That said, if you are trying to make a situation work that is simply not for you, you might experience a shift that will prompt you to make a much-needed change.

Why is this so? As Sesay explains, this is due to the Capricorn stellium (Pluto, Saturn, the South Node and Jupiter) occurring in your 10th house of Career and transiting Uranus in Taurus in your 2nd house of earned income. Wait, what? “On January 12, Pluto and Saturn will be making an exact conjunction in Capricorn, and Uranus will station directly on January 10th," says Sesay. "Around this time is when you will begin to truly start experiencing a massive transformation and change." (Maybe you should mark your calendars for January 12 as the time to start making major decisions.)

Just like many other astrological signs, 2020 is the year for true and lasting change in your life. “Overall in 2020, Aries goals will shift and align more with their true and authentic life path,” says Sesay. “Chiron has been transiting Aries and will be continuing to do so next year.” (For those not so astrologically inclined, Chiron is a comet that is symbolized as a wounded healer and is meant to heal your deepest hurts, reported Café Astrology.) As such, this is the time for you to dig deeply and fix anything that is festering in your life, from a bad work situation or even relationships.

Speaking of which, if you’re interested in what love prospects will appear on the horizon, well, it’s self-love that will take center stage in 2020. “In terms of love, you will be focused on healing and taking care of yourself,” says Sesay. “But in turn, you will have more of a capacity to be there for your relationships this year.” So put in the work to take care of yourself and you’ll be able to build quality connections with those you love.

But just be careful how much you take on, Aries. You might find that you try to take on too much during 2020, warned Astrology.com — and you can quickly burn out, reported Astrology.com. So be sure to slow down a little and don’t overdo it to the point that you burn out.

Aries, your 2020 horoscope looks pretty amazing — if you learn to harness the astrological energy that is working towards guiding you to the right path.

