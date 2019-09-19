Each sign in the zodiac comes with their strengths and weaknesses, and as humans we're always in a position to work on both if need be. Of course, we're not alone in that work, and more often than not other people will help us along our journey. So, yes, what you can teach other moms, based on your zodiac, is as vast as that lingering feeling of self-doubt you, like all other parents, just can't seem to shake.

Of course no one is summed up entirely by their sun sign (except for my son, who is a whole-ass Virgo). Even within Astrology there are moon signs and ascendant signs and different houses that are said to affect your personality. But the archetypes represented by different signs can allow us to look at our own attributes and quirks in a new light and, maybe, better understand ourselves and grow in that knowledge.

While we may sometimes stereotype different star signs based on their less-than- positive traits — vain Leos, scary Scorpios, stern Capricorns — every sign has just as many redeeming qualities as bad ones, and sometimes what we see as "bad" is actually a positive, depending on the point of view.

Plus, none of us gets through motherhood on her own. We all need help. And, as it turns out, all 12 signs of the zodiac can help in their own unique way:

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Optimism Shutterstock Aries are go-getters and positive, according to Elite Daily, and you can't really be a positive go-getter if you're not optimistic. But the optimism of this fire sign isn't the fuzzy, gentle, quietly encouraging kind. Aries are like the loving but loud persona trainers on aerobics videos, who, even when they're being "nice," are aggressive AF. They chase and catch their goals like greyhounds after a rabbit and, like a greyhound after prey, they usually get what they're after and they'll encourage you to do the same because they believe in you so hard.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Self Care Taurus, like all bulls, are strong and know the meaning of hard work. In fact, according to Magic Horoscope, Taurus is one of the hardest working signs of the zodiac. But like Ferdinand the Bull from the beloved children's book, they also know the importance of sitting under their favorite cork tree and smelling the flowers. Taurus work hard and play hard and take deep satisfaction in both. This is the mama to go to when you need some quiet "me time" and just the right words of encouragement to give yourself permission to skip chores for an evening and give yourself a nice pedicure.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Networking Most people loathe small talk, but not a Gemini! They love any kind of talk, including the small talk, and they're good at schmoozing. Their gift of gab and natural charm and wit enable them to connect with a wide variety of people, and they're easily the life of the party, according to Explore Astrology. Stick close to them at the next PTA breakfast and you'll know everyone in no time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Listening Cancers are the kind of folks who were motherly long before they were ever mothers. They're observant, deeply nurturing, and are extremely talented at listening to people's problems in order to give them the kind of emotional support they need to get through, as ported by Bustle. And because they're so nurturing (and often make excellent teachers) they can help you learn to be a better listener, too.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Leadership You'll know who the Leos in a room are because, well, they'll make sure you get to know them. Open-hearted, generous, and warm, lioness Leo mamas don't shy away from taking charge of a group. Leos are naturally dominant, according to Elite Daily, and can take the term "leader" to a whole new level. They may not be keen on details, but they think big and are great at getting everyone involved. If you're thinking about, say, getting involved in your kid's school, look to the Leo mom already there to show you the ropes.

Virgo (Aug.t 23 – Sept. 22): Household Management Methodical and organized, a Virgo is the most organized of the zodiac signs, according to Love To Know. They're so precise, in fact, that you may not even recognize the clock-maker winding the gears. (That's OK, Virgos don't mind working behind the scenes since the appearance of a perfect, finished project is more important to them than recognition or personal glory). Gifted communicators, Virgos will be able to fill you in on all their tips and tricks to get things to run smoothly at home.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Mediation Shutterstock Represented by a pair of scales, Libra crave nothing more than peace, fairness, and balance, according to Astro Style. So this sign is really good at managing sibling fights in their household. Sit and observe how she listens to all parties involved and figures out a solution that makes everyone feel heard and understood to achieve a satisfactory resolution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Following Your Passion Scorpios are, by nature, compelling and charismatic, according to YourTango. It's easy to fall under the spell of this smooth operator. But when you're in a Scorpio's good graces, there's nothing they won't do for you. In fact, they will do everything in their (seemingly infinite) power to make sure you're happy. Being as clever as they are passionate, they'll encourage you to find a way to go after what excites you, too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Seeing Things From Another Point Of View This is a sign that values freedom and learning, and love nothing more than delving into a book on philosophy and thinking about Big Important Ideas they hadn't considered before. They're always trying to look at the world from another perspective, according to Elite Daily, and they'll try to make sure you do the same. (And if you're too stubborn about not doing so, well, expect blunt, Sagittarius honesty. It's not always pretty.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Ambitious Practicality Capricorns are great friends, according to YourTango, because they have an excellent balance of ambition and pragmatism. (And if that's not the key to getting anything done as a mom, I don't know what is.) They'll recognize what's possible and then push to do just beyond that. She may have lofty goals, but never outlandish ones. So if you're ever feeling down that you're not "doing it all," call your Capricorn friend so she can tell you that what you're labeling as a "success" is just an unrealistic expectation. You're doing great. Keep it up. You can get through this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Ingenuity Aquarius are a bunch of delightful weirdos. They are always thinking outside of the box, according to Cosmopolitan, and delving into their latest passion project (which may change a lot, but they're just as interested in the process as the result, to be honest, so it's OK if they don't follow it all the way through). Stick with an Aquarius and some of the creative spark is bound to rub off.