This Christmas is shaping up to be extra special for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After all, it's their first holiday season as parents to their adorable 7-month-old son, Archie Harrison. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy is a member of the royal family, of course, it's likely that baby Archie's first Christmas will actually veer away from some holiday traditions that his Cambridge cousins will be participating in and his parents took part in last year.

For starters, Markle and Prince Harry won't be celebrating their first Christmas as parents in the United Kingdom. Back in November, Buckingham Palace confirmed to royal reporter, Omid Scobie, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be spending the holiday this year with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, though they didn't share where that would be. On Dec. 20, however, the couple shared, via a family spokesperson, that they are "spending private family time in Canada" and are "enjoying the warmth of the Canadian people and beauty of the landscape with their young son," according to CTV News. It's not clear if they plan on relocating anywhere before Christmas.

While Prince Harry and Markle's holiday celebrations will likely remain pretty "private," here's a look at how the Sussex family could be spending their first Christmas together.

They're Celebrating Christmas Across The Pond Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Although spending Christmas away from Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, might sound uncommon, Buckingham Palace told Scobie that the couple got permission to spend the holiday across the pond with Markle's family. "The decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," the spokesperson told Scobie last month. Ragland currently lives in Southern California, according to Good Housekeeping, so it's possible that Archie's first Christmas could look quite different than what he would have experienced in the United Kingdom, whether or not they stay in Canada.