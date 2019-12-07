Meghan Markle is about to celebrate her first Christmas as a mom, and while her plans are unclear for the most part, royal fans do know that she won't be spending the holidays at Sandringham Estate with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Windsor gang like she did for the past two years. This could mean she's going to host her own event, and trust me when I tell you she'd be prepared. In fact, once upon a time Meghan Markle shared her tips for hosting Christmas and I'm already planning on using them. (I hope she is, too...)

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would not be spending the holidays with the rest of the royal family, instead opting to take some extended personal time away from the public eye with their 7-month-old baby boy Archie. The Sussex family are expected to spend the holidays with Markle's mother Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, although there is still a lot of confusion about whether they will be together in the United States or at Markle's home with Prince Harry at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Wherever they spend the holidays, if Markle is going to be hosting, it is going to be pretty wonderful, if she follows the Christmas hosting tips she shared with Grazia Daily in 2015. Back when she was still an actress working on Suits and running her lifestyle blog The Tig. Her tips are timeless enough to resonate four years later.

Back in 2015, Markle was offering up some helpful tips to host Christmas with friends and had some thoughts about traditional decorating. For instance, Markle thought it might be nice to change it up with the garland, As she told Grazia Daily: "Traditionally garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle. Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room."

Markle also encouraged people to go with a simple, monochromatic look of crisp white when setting the table. I will try this as well, but I have to say, this part she might want to rethink now that her baby boy is reportedly eating solid foods nowadays.

As for food and drink, Markle shared a few recipes with the publication that sounded pretty delicious. I'll be lifting her recipe for an "Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail" that sounds like it would be a hit for all of the beautiful vegans in my life.

Perhaps Meghan Markle will get the chance to host her own Christmas party this year and put all of her excellent hosting tips into action. Now that she's a member of the royal family, she's going to want to make sure her hosting skills are on point.