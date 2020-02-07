The most iconic fashion doll in history, Barbie has been mesmerizing children since she first debuted in 1959. Since then, Barbie has made her mark on multiple other types of merchandise, from tricycles to lunchboxes, and now fans can get their fix via the new Barbie x Forever 21 Girls clothing line. (And don't worry, Forever 21 has Barbie clothes in your size, too.)

The 10 item girls line includes shirts and tank tops in (naturally) Barbie's signature pink, in addition to a pastel-hued barrette, a graphic T-shirt perfect for the ultimate Mattel fan, a pair of skinny jeans and a pink hoodie, all practical options for any modern day gal... just like Barbie. There aren't any of Barbie's famously high heels, but, let's be real, we're not trying to force any child into those absurdly-shaped shoes.

All priced under $30, the Barbie gear is as affordable as it is fashionable. But our favorite has to be the shirt featuring Barbie in her signature black sunglasses with the phrase "BRB Taking Over The World." That's the spirit, honey. Go get 'em!

Empowering and cute? This shirt's a two-fer for sure.

The baseball T just got way more girly and we're here for it. You could outfit an entire team in these pink numbers.

Can you have too many accessories? The answer is no.

At only $8, you can outfit an entire crew of besties in this perfect-for-spring tank top.

As something of a hoodie collector, I just wish this came in adult sizes.