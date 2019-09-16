Right about now, you are probably knee-deep in school supply shopping, parent orientations, and the general chaos that a new school year brings. Your child is busy making new friends and getting back in the educational swing of things. But if you're constantly looking for a way to supplement your children's education, you are definitely going to want to jump on this opportunity for your kids to get hands on instruction in bear-building 101 at Build-A-Bear Workshop's Bear Builder University.

Every time my kids walk into Build-A-Bear, they are most excited to help the workers stuff their new bear friends with handfuls of fluff and place a heart filled with their most secret wishes deep underneath their bear's seams (or, you know, their Wolverine's seams, or their Baby Shark's seams). This magical experience is always facilitated by Build-A-Bear's friendly staff, but now the company is giving kids a chance to get even more involved in the bear building process. Build-A-Bear Workshop's Bear Builder University is a special interactive class for kids that teaches them the ins and outs of creating a furry friend.

For just $35 per guest, kids will don a child-sized Build-A-Bear apron and an official name tag and get hands-on with a dedicated PAWfessor who will walk the class through the special process of creating a Build-A-Bear. Included in the cost of this in-depth workshop experience is one bear (up to a $22 value) with one clothing item and one sound or scent, an apron, a diploma, and all of the bear-building fun your kid can handle.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From selecting and stuffing a bear, to learning how to perform the oh so special Heart Ceremony, your child will actively engage in every aspect of the bear building process. They'll learn what it means to work together as a team and experience the joy of bringing their very own bear to life just like the real Build-A-Bear workers do for so many children each day.

The class is expected last approximately 1.5 to 2 hours, and adult supervision is required. This is a great opportunity for you and your child to take a break from the normal hustle and bustle of the back to school season, but still engage in a valuable educational experience. Upon completion of the class, your child will be presented with a special diploma to signify their new status as a trained bear builder. They will also get to take their new furry friend and apron home with them as a reminder of their stint as a professional bear builder.

Two sessions of this special class will be held, Saturday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 10 a.m. each session. To register for this exclusive event, head to the Build-A-Bear website to find a participating store near you. Classes will be held at participating stores in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. You'll then need to call your preferred store to reserve your child's spot. Class sizes are limited, so be sure to act fast if your kids are ready to see if they have what it takes to be the best bear builder they can be.