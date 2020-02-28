Have a snuggle bear at home who deserves a little Leap Day treat? A certain kiddo who could use a surprise this weekend? You're in luck. Build-A-Bear is celebrating Leap Year with a pocketbook perk. In honor of February 29 hitting the calendar once again after four years, Build-A-Bear's Leap Day 2020 Sale is offering 29% off all Furry Friends.

This special limited time offer is only available on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29. Shop online or in the store, but if you go the brick-and-mortar route, you'll need to print out this coupon to get the discount (or display it on your phone).

Now, "all Furry Friends" doesn't exactly mean all the furry friends Build-A-Bear has to offer. The Furry Friends are a specific line of plush pals, which means that this offer does not apply to a variety of other collections (including but not limited to the Pokémon collection, Swarovski collection, Girl Scouts collection, Heartables, Doctor Who, Peter Rabbit, and Sonic the Hedgehog).

And sadly, if you're after a certain Star Wars-themed character, you’re not going to find him this weekend. Moms.com reported that the coveted Baby Yoda has not been released yet. That hot number won’t be available at Build-A-Bear Workshops until this spring.

No bother. There are plenty of other adorable Furry Friends to choose from, including other Star Wars characters (Rey Bear and an Ewok) and Frozen-inspired animals (Elsa and Anna Bears, plus an adorable Sven). And, parent hack: you can tell your kids this special treat only comes but once every four years. And they’ll need to be extra, extra good for the next 1,460 days to earn this little indulgence again.

Note, this coupon is not valid for “prior purchases, a Build-A-Party® celebration, Count Your Candles® offer, Bear Buck$® cards, or at Build-A-Bear Workshop® within other retail stores and specialty locations, including but not limited to, Great Wolf Lodge, Rainforest Cafe® and Build-A-Dino® Experience within T-REX Cafe™.”