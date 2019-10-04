Once you become a parent, suddenly everything is all about convenience, including diaper changes... and the new 2-Way Zip sleeper pajamas from Carter's will make the dread of those 2 a.m. diaper changes a thing of the past. Carter's is a company that's constantly changing the baby gear game and they're at it once again with their latest genius innovation. This brand new must-have for baby will make life significantly easier for all parents, plus the designs are super cute.

Have you ever been up in the middle of the night trying to tend to a crying baby who needs a diaper change and in the midst of your sleepy-haze, you can barely figure out where to button, snap or fasten? Well thankfully, Carter's has just made things significantly easier on parents with their new Sleep n' Play collection. The easy 2-way inverted zipper will allow you to fully zip up or down, allowing you to keep your baby’s arms and tummy warm and snuggly during those nighttime diaper changes. Yup, that's right. No need to undress or fumble around for the right buttons to line up perfectly, which only causes more sleeplessness. Now, all you need to do is unzip up or down and voila — diaper changed and your little one stays nice and warm and cozy. It's really a win all around.

While the zipper-pajama has been a favorite for parents for a long time (remember the ones we used to wear in the '90s?) the full-length two-way zipper is brand new in the baby industry, making this a pioneer product that's changing the pajama game across the board. This new innovation is promised to bring comfort to your little ones and make the diaper changing process easier for those quick (and sometimes messy) sleepy diaper changes and is sure to be yet another staple from Carter’s that parents won’t be able to live without.

These adorable jammies are available in stores this October, just in time for those chilly fall and winter nights. These game changing 2-way zipper jammies are available in sizes ranging from preemie to nine months and even come in a variety of super sweet and cozy styles that'll keep your baby warm and stylish all year long.

How cute are these cozy little unicorn jammies? Made with organic cotton, these PJs are not only designed for convenience, but also for all day comfort from sleeping to playing and everything in between.

Or how about some cuddly koalas? These no-grip footies on this pair are covered with adorable smiling koala faces. I mean, who could resist these? Each pair of pajamas comes with a safety tab to protect little chins from zipper pinching.

Everyone loves a cute pink elephant print. Your little one will sleep the night away dreaming about these happy little elephants on these cute jammies. Each machine washable set is crafted with Certified Organic Cotton by the Global Organic Textile Standard, so you know you're investing in some great quality clothes for your little one and nothing beats that.