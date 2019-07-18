Carter's has always one of my first stops on any shopping trip with my boys. Their adorable clothes offer great quality at an affordable price point, and it seems like they always have some sort of sale going on or multiple clearance racks in store filled with anything and everything my kids have needed since they were newborns. My loyalty to the brand has been cemented even more by the fact that Carter's Halloween costumes are out and summer is barely halfway over. Be still, my haunted heart.

For those of you ready to dust off your trusty skeleton decor and hang enough spiderwebs in your yard to make real spiders afraid to enter, you're probably already giddy about the fact that retailers like Target and Pottery Barn Kids have released their Halloween lineups more than three months ahead of the spookiest holiday of the year. Now, you can add Carter's to the list of websites where you can spend your free time daydreaming about dressing your kids up in some of the cutest Halloween costumes ever — and then actually order them.

Yes, it may be July, but the ghosts of Halloween future have brought plenty of Halloween swag to Carter's before you've even had time to do your back-to-school shopping. You can now order select Halloween costumes at 25 percent off their retail price, and they are seriously too cute for words.

Are you a guacamole connoisseur who has always wanted to dress your baby up like an avocado? Well, thanks to Carter's, now you can. Other food options for costumes include a full pineapple ensemble, and strawberry sleep sack.

Dressing your baby up like some sort of animal on Halloween is almost like a rite of passage for parents. Whether you choose to go all Hakuna Matata with a lion costume, or choose a more domesticated animal like the ever-loyal Dalmatian, you really can't go wrong with any of these baby costumes. Other animal options for your babe's Halloween costume include a chicken, a llama, a parrot, and everyone's favorite slow-swinging mammal — a sloth!

If you're more into mythical creatures, Carter's has you covered there, too. Choose from a dragon, unicorn, or this adorable little narwhal number for your baby when you're shopping for Halloween in July.

All of the actual Halloween costumes on Carter's website are sized for babies wearing sizes 3-6 months through 18 months, but there are other Halloween goodies for the entire family already available to order.

For older kids who may not quite be able to squeeze into those adorable baby costumes anymore, Carter's has a selection of Halloween apparel available now that will have all of the kiddos under your roof celebrating early. For everyone from tots to pre-teens, Carter's offers Halloween t-shirts ranging from spooky to silly, as well as pajama sets, gloves, and socks. Even those kids who don't want to fully dress up in a sloth costume can rock a sloth onesie on dress-up day at school or while they wander around the neighborhood in search of the houses with the best candy on Halloween night. They could also be big kid shark doo-doo-doo-do-do in this sort of scary, very cute shark onesie.

Carter's accessory game is super strong this year with magical fairy wands, sequined masks in the shape of cats, unicorns, dinosaurs, and even a lumberjack bear. Your kiddo can rock clip in cat ears, bear ears, and antlers, or a superhero mask and cuff set that is perfect for Wonder Women and Supermen in training. Use them to accessorize your little one's costume, or wear them with a Halloween t-shirt to add some sparkle to a more ghoulish frock.

And of course, leaving nobody in the family out of the Halloween fun, Carter's has a selection of adult Halloween shirts that match their kid and baby designs so that your entire family can celebrate in matching styles this year. Because when your baby is dressed up like an avocado, your toddler is sporting a lumberjack bear mask, and your tween is rocking a dinosaur onesie, any parent worth their weight in Halloween candy will at least sport a glow-in-the-dark tee (and maybe some cat ears).