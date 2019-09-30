Since he was born, I'm pretty sure my son could be a walking advertisement for Target clothing, including the Cat + Jack line. Everything is so adorable, and t-shirts for $5? You can't beat that. So imagine my excitement that the Cat + Jack Halloween line at Target is all under $25. Sorry bank account, get ready to take a hit. October is so close, which means my favorite holiday is coming soon. Time to decorate the house and my kid for fall. Now if only it wasn't 90 degrees in Atlanta still, it would be the perfect fall day.

With options for babies, toddlers and kids, there's something for every kid in your family: Halloween leggings starting at just $6, Halloween tutus for $15, Halloween beanies for $10, a Skeleton hoodie for just $13, and more. Your kid will look incredibly festive and spooky all October long, because of course since everything is such a great price you'll be able to purchase enough Halloween outfits to have a new one on every day of October right? Or maybe I'm the only one with a Cat + Jack problem. But seriously guys, when you're making your Target run this week, definitely check out the adorable Cat + Jack Halloween line.

1. "BOO!" Fleece Jogger Set Toddler Boys' Boo Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Fleece Jogger Set Cat & Jack™ | $13 SEE ON TARGET How adorable and festive is this jogger outfit? Halloween orange and bats on the pants are quintessential Halloween gear. Your toddler will be ready for any Halloween party that comes their way.

2. Striped Jack-o-Lantern Leggings Toddler Girls' Striped Jack-o-Lantern Leggings Cat & Jack™ | $6 $4 SEE ON TARGET I want these leggings in my size. The orange and pink stripes and jack-o-lantern faces on the knees are just too adorable for words.

3. Pumpkin and Ghost Set Baby Boys' Top and Bottom Set Cat & Jack™ | $10 SEE ON TARGET Your baby will be comfy and cute in this Halloween-themed baby set, which is especially perfect if the temperatures where you are don't feel all that autumn-esque.

4. Milk Monster Set Baby Boys' "Milk Monster" Top and Bottom Set Cat & Jack™ | $13 SEE ON TARGET This little shirt is spot on. All babies are milk monsters, am I right? Plus the adorable orange monster spikes on the black striped pants make this the perfect fall outfit.

5. Cat Dress Toddler Girls' 'Cat' Halloween Dress Cat & Jack™ | $9 SEE ON TARGET And another outfit I wish came in my size. This cute fit and flare orange dress with black cats is spooktacular, fun, and most importantly, twirly.

6. Bat Dress Girls' Halloween Bat Dress Cat & Jack™ | $18 SEE ON TARGET A cute dress that can also serve as an Halloween costume? Sold. With just a flap of her winged dress, Batwoman here we come.

7. Bat T-Shirt Toddler Boys' Bat T-Shirt with Wings Cat & Jack™ | $11 SEE ON TARGET And another shirt that can also serve as a Halloween costume. Your kid will feel like Batman in this bat t-shirt with the impressive wingspan.

8. Skeleton Hoodie Toddler Boys' Fleece Skeleton Hoodie Cat & Jack™ | $13 SEE ON TARGET This cozy hoodie with skeleton bones is the perfect fall and Halloween piece of clothing. Stay warm in with the hood and side pockets that are perfect for keeping hands snug.

9. Pumpkin Set Baby Girls' Halloween 3pc Pumpkin Top and Bottom Set Cat & Jack™ | $13 SEE ON TARGET Oh man, this is the cutest outfit, which can also be a costume for only $13. What a steal, right? This baby outfit includes a long-sleeve bodysuit, leggings, and headband, and it snaps at the bottom and the back making it easy to take on and off for diaper changes.