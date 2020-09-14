It's probably safe to say that everyone is having big feelings about their kids' education this year, and these celebrity moms' back-to-school posts prove they are no exception. Take Kristen Bell, for example, who revealed on Instagram that she was exhausted after two days of schools. And Reese Witherspoon? She's not looking forward to the math. And Jenna Fischer has already hidden in her laundry room. So yes, big feelings indeed.

Whether it's virtual, in a classroom, or a hybrid mixture of the two, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way families are educating their little ones. Each state has released guidelines for what school will look like for kids this fall, but one fact remains constant: Very little looks the same as it once did. Brick and mortar schools have asked parents to send their kids with protective face masks, while some schools will continue to teach kids remotely, relying heavily on parents to facilitate that for them.

Whether they're living in Beverly Hills or in the burbs, parents everywhere, celebs included, are trying to balance it all and somehow hold onto a sense of first day of school normalcy for their kids. Even if it's happening in front of a laptop this year... Here's how a few beloved celeb moms have handled it and commemorated it so far...

Catelynn Baltierra Teen Mom OG's Catelyn Baltierra shared a traditional and cute first day of school post for her 5-year-old daughter Novalee, who started kindergarten this year and was photographed wearing a face mask while riding the school bus. "Our Novalee how are you this big already?" the the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "Man what they say is so true.. The days are long but the years go by sooooo fast! Have a great day baby girl."

Pink As a busy mom of two and hugely successful performer, Pink could be forgiven if she was feeling a bit sorry for herself with remote learning. Instead, she posted a photo of her 3-year-old son Jameson doing some distance learning with a powerful message of support for teachers and kids alike. "Trying out this preschool thing remotely," she wrote on Instagram. "My heart breaks for these kids, and my heart also goes out to every parent and teacher right now trying to figure it all out. I’m grateful for community and for all of us trying to keep each other safe. In the words of my father, 'this, too, shall pass'."

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson's older two children, 8-year-old daughter Maxwell and 7-year-old son Ace, went back to school this month and their mom shared a front porch photo of them to commemorate the moment. "First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos," she wrote. "Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong."

Kristen Bell Not everyone is feeling too exhilarated by getting back into the school routine. In late August, Kristen Bell shared a photo of herself with her dog Frank and wrote that they were both already "exhausted" after just two days of school work with her two daughters, 7-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta.

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen might be pregnant with her third child, but she is really taking the bull by the horns when it comes to her daughter Luna's education. She created an amazing classroom at home for her little girl and has even decided people should call her "Miss Chrissy" — this is next level invested.

Jenna Fischer Jenna Fischer/Instagram As The Office star was preparing to get her two kids, 9-year-old son Weston and 6-year-old daughter Harper, ready for distance learning at home this fall, she needed to take a moment to herself. In her laundry room, where she hid out and shared an Instagram Story about how she has lots of anxiety about facilitating her kids' education. Also she ate chocolate chips out of the bag.

Ali Fedotowsky Former Bachelor star Ali Fedotowsky shared a post in honor of her two sweet kids, 2-year-old son Riley and 4-year-old daughter Molly, starting school at home this fall. Posing with lunchboxes, Fedotowsky's kids sat in front of a painted sign that read: "Back to (home) school."

Tia Mowry Tia Mowry sat down to do a little school work with 11-year-old son Cree to practice the lost art of handwriting and enjoy a nice homework snack of chips and grapes. Balance.

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner is a mom of three kids heading back to school, 14-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 8-year-old son Sam. But when it came time to share a back-to-school post, she was focused not just on her own kids but on everyone affected by the new normal. "Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer," her post began. "God bless teachers, faculty and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year. Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted."

Reese Witherspoon Much like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon is a mother of three who is sending a "shoutout" to parents everywhere during back to school season. Particularly parents who do not love math. "Special shoutout to the parents dealing with algebra," she captioned her post.

Hilary Duff Mom of two Hilary Duff is sending her 8-year-old son Luca back to school and struggling with the passage of time, as she wrote in her post, "My guys is getting an expander and starting 3rd grade!!!!!! SOS it’s going too fast! Slow down the tape!"

Bristol Palin Teen Mom's Bristol Palin's 5-year-old daughter Sailor had a special question for her teacher on the first day of school, as the mom of three wrote, "1st week of kindergarten sailor asked her teacher if she had hair extensions like her mommy (can’t imagine what else she says at school)."

Eva Amurri Actress Eva Amurri just welcomed her third child, baby boy Mateo, in March, but she's still making sure to document those big back to school moments with her older kids. Like when 3-year-old son Major started his first day of preschool recently. "We love You, Big Boy!" she captioned a sweet photo of him and his older sister wearing face masks.