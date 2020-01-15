There are lots of reasons to download your favorite restaurant's app. No searching for paper menus, no repeating your order over the phone. Plus, most apps offer users exclusive deals and discounts. Case in point: Chick-fil-A's free nuggets reward. Free nuggets? Indeed, but only for app users.

It's not often in this life that you get nuggets for nothing, but literally all you have to do to get an 8-piece portion of chicken nuggets between now and January 31 is to sign in to your Chick-fil-A One account on the Chick-fil-A App. (To claim your free nuggets in a restaurant, drive-thru or via mobile order, look under "rewards.")

If you’re not feeling the nugs, you can also cash in on the offer by substituting the brand-spanking new Kale Crunch Side Salad.

We all know and love the one-of-a-kind Chick-fil-A nuggets, but this new Kale Crunch Side Salad deserves some special kind of spotlight. It features a “a blend of curly kale and green cabbage tossed with an apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy roasted almonds,” per the website. Um, yum? Also, there are only 120 calories per serving, which is perfect for those of you with New Year’s Resolutions to eat healthier this year.

Photo Courtesy of Abi Berwager Schreier

If you’re not using the Chick-fil-A One app and you frequent the restaurant in any capacity, you’re definitely missing out, y’all. (Sadly, there is a limit of one nuggets order/salad per customer.)

I love how convenient it is to just order from their full menu on the app — where you can also make customizations to your order — click the little “On my way,” button, and then the “I’m here,” button to indicate you’ve pulled up curbside. The app gives you minute-by-minute updates of where your food is at in the process. You’ll know when your food is being prepared and when it’s being brought to your car by a team member, all while your kids are safely contained in their carseats or napping. No lugging your kids inside for those delicious nuggets and sweet tea? Yes, please.

So if you don't have the app already, definitely check that out, because it's a huge timesaver and help for parents. And once you have the app, enjoy your rewards on your nugs or kale salad. As for letting you know about these rewards you can snag for free, it was "my pleasure."