Chrissy Teigen At The OB-GYN In A Face Mask Is Way Too Relatable

A lot of people have been struggling to find their way back to a normal life lately, whatever a normal life might be. After months of living in self-isolation, it can feel sort of scary to try to get back out there and take care of business. But there's some business that just can't wait, and I'm talking about the business of self-care. That's why Chrissy Teigen visited her OB-GYN in a face mask recently, and her Instagram post about it is more than just a funny moment. It's actually an important reminder that to make your health a priority during these challenging times.

The Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author has been self-isolating at her home in Los Angeles with her husband, singer John Legend, and their two kids, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. And all of her millions of followers on social media are well aware of how busy she's been at home. Whether she's coming up with amazing comfort food recipes or officiating a wedding for Luna's stuffed animals, her days certainly seem full. But even as Teigen hunkers down with her family to avoid spreading the coronavirus, she is still making time to focus on self-care. As evidenced by her Monday visit to the OB-GYN office.

The Chrissy's Court star shared a photo of her visit, face mask and paper cover and all, and captioned the post, "don’t forget to keep up with your paps and have your boobs touched even though the world is ending!!"

Many people took to Teigen's post to praise her efforts to raise awareness about gynecological health, including Dr. Brooke Vandermolen, an obstetrician from the United Kingdom who wrote, "Thanks for spreading such an important public health message! The impact of this pandemic on cancer diagnosis and treatment is truly terrifying. Don’t forget to see your doctors if you need to!"

Of course, this isn't the first time Teigen has visited a doctor during the pandemic. She made headlines when she made the decision early in June to have her breast implants removed. She reportedly came through that surgery just fine, helped no doubt by the card her daughter Luna made for her which read, "Have fun pulling your boobies out, Love Luna."

Luna is already supporting her mother's self-care, and you really can't say any better than that.