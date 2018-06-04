Stocking up on cute clothes for your infant can be difficult since no newborn is really the same size and just like adult clothes, sizes change depending on the brand. But buying clothes for a premature baby is especially hard. Always ready to share her parenting misadventures on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen said she can't find clothes for Miles, who is so tiny it hurts.

When Miles was born on May 17, Teigen didn't share too many details about his birth except that he arrived a "few weeks early" in a tweet to a fan. She added, "so he's litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises." She later tweeted, just a week after his birth, that she was floored that she got so much bonus time with her son. She tweeted over Memorial Day weekend, "I cannot believe Miles isn’t even supposed to be out of my belly yet. His due date was June 6th! You guys thought I was pregnant forever before."

But his mere existence isn't the only thing confounding her. She tweeted on Sunday that she was having a major preemie mom crisis. The little guy has nothing to wear. "Nothing fits my teenie preemie not enough stuff out there! I gotta learn to sew. miles is tired of your body shaming, society," Teigen tweeted. She then added that Miles was three weeks early and weighs just 4.5 pounds, which really is so, so small.

Because this is the internet, other mothers of premature babies immediately chimed to commiserate. It turns out, everyone had the same problem given the lack of options out there. Moms joked about "cuffs for days" and having to wash the four onesies that actually did fit every single day, which sounds absolutely miserable in those first few weeks after giving birth.

But it was nice to see that so many other women out there had the same problem, which is always the best outcome of Chrissy's parenting tweets. Here were some of the other parents' tips for clothing a teeny preemie like Miles.

Everyone Understood Her Plight

It feels like learning to sew is a little more extreme since it's highly likely that in the next few weeks, Miles will go through another growth spurt and hit a bulkier weight. But Teigen's tweet, and the subsequent responses, is definitely evidence that baby clothing brands are missing the mark on a huge market. Offering a selection of smaller pieces could be good for business and moms who want to make sure their newborn, preemie or not, has some swagger. .

Other than swimming in his clothes, Miles seems to be adjusting to life out in the real world just fine. Over the weekend, Teigen posted one of her first public selfies with her "tiny nugget," as she calls him, and you can really get a sense of how small he is. And cute AF.

Teigen and her husband John Legend also seem to be adjusting to having two kids instead of one, which is never easy. Just after Miles was born, Teigen announced to the world that she finally understood why people need "quick and easy" dinner recipes. "I have never more understood the desire and need for short, simple meals. 1 kid, I was like 'ok...easier would be nice but I got this' but 2 kids, holy sh*t f*ck any recipe over 5 steps right now," she tweeted to the world.

Luckily, Teigen is always cooking up something good on social media, so by the time Miles is on solid foods, putting on a little weight and filling out his clothes will definitely not be a problem. Until then, giving him a little time to grow, and taking advantage of the summer weather to wear as little clothes as possible might be the best way to go. Because no new mom has time to learn how to sew teeny preemie onesies on the fly, cute as they might be.