Chrissy Teigen Reacts To John Legend Being 'Sexiest Man Alive' Proudly & Hilariously

Not everyone in the world would love it if people found their partner super attractive. It could make a person feel insecure or jealous or uncomfortable. Don't worry, everyone, Chrissy Teigen does not suffer from any of those problems. Everyone loves her husband John Legend and good news, she's down with it. More than down with it. Teigen's reaction to Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" title awarded by People is more than pride. More than happiness for her man. She is owning it like nobody's business except she sort of wants it to be everyone's business.

People magazine announced on Tuesday evening that the EGOT-winning singer/songwriter is officially the "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2019. Legend's reaction to the news was as sweet and humble as his fan's might have expected. He told the magazine he was experiencing a whole slew of different emotions: "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title." The Voice coach went on to note that his new title comes on the heels of last year's popular winner, Idris Elba, who he considers a pretty sexy guy, apparently, "I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

While Legend's response is self-effacing and modest, his wife of six years went a different route. I'm not going to outright say she was boasting about the fact that she's married to the sexiest man alive... I'll let her tweets speak for themselves.

"My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!" she wrote in one tweet.

I think this tells us all that dreams do come true, and when they do you should definitely tweet it from the rooftops. I mean, the Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author is so proud she even changed her Twitter bio to "currently sleeping with sexiest man alive."

Legend is, of course, more than a talented singer/songwriter and sweet husband; he's also a dad to two of the cutest kids. But what do his kids, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles, think of their dad's most recent honor of being named the "Sexiest Man Alive?" They really couldn't care less. When Teigen asked her kids if they were "so happy that daddy is the sexiest man alive," Miles cried in the background and Luna vaguely nodded before saying, "I want to watch the movie, Mom."

Typical kids.

Meanwhile, Teigen simply cannot stop being so excited about it, even the less than pleasant aspects, like if people get mad about it because people always get very mad about these things. The former Sports Illustrated model wants to know about it. "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup," she said in another tweet.

Also Teigen is perhaps going to live tweet all of the most mundane movements of the "Sexiest Man Alive," especially if he is making her some food. "the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich," she updated her Twitter followers.

John Legend took great pains in his interview with People about staying humble, crediting his parents with instilling a strong sense of kindness and humility in his upbringing. Chrissy Teigen, however, did not follow suit. She is proud of her husband and she has no problem sharing it. It's kind of glorious, actually.