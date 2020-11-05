Oh to be a child and have no idea what's going on in the world. What unimaginable bliss that would be, particularly right now. Like Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna, who pretended to be a news anchor covering the election and hilariously had "nothing" to report for her viewers.

On Wednesday, the Cravings cookbook author shared a sweet video of her 4-year-old daughter Luna. In it, Teigen and Luna are perched in front of the television acting as news anchors for their program that is apparently called "In The News." Which hints that they might have something to report on, as evidenced by the news broadcast of one network's election coverage playing on the television behind them. After all, the nation still doesn't know whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden has won the presidential election while battleground states continue to count mail-in votes.

Except that's not all that interesting to a 4-year-old, is it? Because when Teigen turned to her daughter and said, "So Luna, what's in the news?" She shrugged and responded, "Nothing." If only that were true.

When Teigen went on to ask Luna, "What should we talk about?" she responded, "Nothing!" as her dad, musician John Legend, could be heard laughing in the background.

It's especially hilarious that Luna doesn't appear to have any awareness of what's going on in the news considering who her parents are. Legend performed at a rally for Biden on Monday night, with his wife, Luna, and her 2-year-old brother Miles joining him on stage at one point. And Teigen's Twitter war with Trump, who blocked her in 2017 after she tweeted that nobody likes him, has gone down in infamy.

Legend and Teigen have clearly kept the drama away from their daughter, despite her news anchor aspirations. So, just for a teeny tiny moment when things are a bit much, let's all take a page out of Luna's books and pretend like there's "nothing!" going on in the news right now.