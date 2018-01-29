Chrissy Teigen’s Snapchat After The Grammys Is So... Normal & We Love So Much For It

Chrissy Teigen knows how to live her best life, which is why I was so happy to see her at the Grammys on Sunday night. Following her on social media has me convinced that we're best friends, and nothing solidified that feeling more than watching Chrissy Teigen's Snapchat after the Grammys. Because she wasn't headed to a crazy afterparty in Brooklyn or some fancy meal, but right on her couch with her feet up. While the Grammys were still on.

Not only did she make it home by 10:30 p.m. EST (before the show finished airing), she even managed to get changed out of her gorgeous dress and slip into a robe. Seriously, Chrissy, can I come over sometime, and we can just hang out? It makes sense that she headed home early once her husband John Legend has done his part for the show. Teigen is, after all, pregnant with her second kid and she's been wandering around New York City with baby Luna all weekend, too, judging from her Instagram posts. Sunday nights are for resting.

Teigen just wasn't in party mode to begin with. On the red carpet, she told Ryan Seacrest that there was "much less [drinking]" for her this year and added, "I’m like, ‘I’m not funny this year.’" She did have a point — her Snapchats and livetweets from award shows are sometimes the best part of them. But if I were Teigen, I'd have hurried home to get in bed, too.

That doesn't mean she wasn't flooring people on social media, though. On Sunday night, after she got home, she posted a picture of herself on the red carpet, baby bump and all. Teigen captioned the picture, "mama and her baby boy," revealing her child's sex for the first time.

Initially, Teigen and Legend told reporters that they weren't going to share the sex of their baby with the public in order to have something that was "just for them," which was totally understandable. So maybe John finally gave her the go-ahead to share the good news or, in her exhaustion, she just forgot that it was a secret. Since it's Chrissy Teigen, it feels like both scenarios are probably possible.

She did reveal on Twitter once that the remaining embryo they had left was male, so it was meant to be. Teigen had previously faced criticism when she told people that, during the IVF process conceiving Luna, she had decided specifically to start off with a baby girl. She told People at the time, "Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’" She said that she wanted her husband to have the "bond" that a father and daughter share, which is just too sweet.

Though the sex of their children doesn't really make too much of a difference to Legend, who raises awareness about gender roles and toxic masculinity when he's not crooning over the piano. He told People once about being a raising a girl:

I don’t like the idea of treating our girls differently than we treat our boys, saying, "Boys, go out there and have as much sex as you want, do whatever you want," and then our girls have to be locked in a convent. I don’t believe in that. I just want to equip her to make the best decisions.

Teigen and Legend really are relationship and family goals, if only because they always seem so relatable on social media, talking about being parents and managing their busy lives with kids. Although I definitely missed some of her drunk Snapchats and insights from the front row, I definitely respect Chrissy Teigen's decision to just tell John that they had to call the driver and get home before midnight. Same girl, same.

