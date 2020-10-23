To kick off their family's quarantine Halloween celebrations, Ciara and Russell Wilson made haunted gingerbread houses with their kids that were equal parts spooky and cute. Complete with orange and slime green colored frosting, of course.

Last week, the 34-year-old "Level Up" singer posted the adorable family photo on Instagram featuring her son Future, daughter Sienna, and husband. And if you look closely, you'll notice little Future and Wilson really got into the mood and put orange frosting on their eyebrows.

"Family Halloween Festivities," Ciara captioned the photo, adding the hashtags "#HauntedHouses #PumpkinPatch #Quarantine Style."

The couple’s newest addition, a sweet baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson who was born this past July, was not in the picture. (Haunted gingerbread house shenanigans might be a bit too complicated for a 3-month-old.) Nonetheless, the photo gave Ciara's fans all of the love vibes.

"Now that’s a Magazine Cover! Family," one fan commented on the photo, while another wrote, "This is so wholesome and you’re all so darn cute." One fan even shared their aspirations to join this sweet family. "Adopt me into the Wilson family," they joked.

Their quarantine Halloween didn't end with spooky gingerbread houses. Earlier that day, as he shared on Instagram, Wilson made a pumpkin patch in their yard for the family. "Pumpkin Patch at the crib!" he captioned a video taking his fans on a tour of his festive creation. In the video, you can hear Ciara asking Sienna and Future which pumpkins they are going to carve out and to pick one out for their little brother, Win.

Family is clearly everything to Russell. For instance, in a September interview with Ebony, the Seahawks quarterback talked about his joy about being a stepfather to Future, whom Ciara welcomed with her ex, the rapper Future, in 2014.

"You know the thing that I’ve learned the most and I think this is real, the thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like," he told the magazine. "It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like."

The Wilsons aren't the only families getting into the fall and Halloween spirit with their kids. Earlier this month, co-parents Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threw a pumpkin party for their 2 year-old daughter, True. And Tia Mowry-Hardict and her mini me, Cairo, were twinning in an adorable tutu-pumpkin photo.