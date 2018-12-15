Some people are pretty good at getting into the holiday season. Some people are really good at it, and other people are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The couple have managed to become almost synonymous with the holiday season, and not just because Bell was one of the stars of Bad Moms' Christmas. They are just incredibly dedicated to spreading merriment and cheer, Yuletide-style. And while some of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's Christmas traditions might not be for everyone, there's no denying that the two are gleefully squeezing every ounce of joy they can get out of December.

The actors have been together for nine years and are the parents of two little girls, 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta. In other words, Shepard and Bell are at pretty much the best time in their lives to fully kick those sweet Christmas traditions into high gear. Not that the couple needed any sort of incentive to become super happy Christmas people; it does rather seem to be imprinted into their DNA. As Shepard told Elite Daily in a recent interview, "I'm full Clark Griswold. I put up lights on every inch of the house about three weeks ago. I was probably first in the neighborhood to be fully decorated."

And he has the questionable sweater selection to prove it.

An Ever-Growing Christmas Wardrobe

Shepard and Bell's penchant for matching Christmas gear seems to be the tipping point, Ground Zero for their holiday-loving reputation, if you will. Ever since Shepard first shared a photo of himself with Bell and their two dogs in matching Christmas pajamas on Twitter, they've been upping their game every year.

Sweaters, pajamas, you name it. If it's vaguely unattractive and holiday-themed, they're in.

The Truth About Santa

The couple might like traditional holiday wardrobe choices, but they're not above a little hot take about Santa Claus. Mainly telling their kids that it's a myth. As Shepard told Us Weekly:

This is going to be very controversial. I have a fundamental rule that I will never lie to them, which is challenging at times.Our 5-year-old started asking questions like, 'Well, this doesn't make sense, and that doesn't make sense.'I'm like, 'You know what?This is just a fun thing we pretend while it's Christmas.'

Gag Gift It Up

Unsurprisingly, both Bell and Shepard are quite comfortable with the concept of a gag gift. And their good friends, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, are more than happy enough to oblige. They bought Shepard and Bell a shower curtain emblazoned with their own faces, as the CHIPs actor shared on Instagram:

What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family. A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!

Road Trippin'

The Bell/Shepard crew are all about that sweet, sweet road trip at Christmas. As Shepard told Elite Daily:

Every other year, we go to Oregon to be at my mom’s house. Every year we road trip — we don’t fly. And we stop at different places along the route as part of our tradition.

I think this is really sweet, but come back in 5 years when your kids are older and then talk to me, guys. Airplanes are going to seem terrific.

The (Literal) Face Of Christmas

When famously camera-shy singer Sia was looking for someone to star in her Christmas-themed video, "Santa's Coming For Us," of course she chose Bell to represent her as the total face of Christmas. And Shepard to trim the tree as her retro-styled husband.

And if that's not a total symbol of how much someone loves Christmas, I just don't know what is.

