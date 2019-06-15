Little Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is already six weeks old if you can believe it, and it seems his parents are settling into their life at home with him quite beautifully. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a brief outing together last week at the annual Trooping The Colour along with the rest of the royal family, and you couldn't help noticing how relaxed and happy they looked. Perhaps because they're sort of figuring things out with their baby boy seem to have found someone they trust enough to offer a hand. For anyone wondering if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired a nanny, it appears as though a decision has been made. And as ever, they are doing things their own way.

Markle and Prince Harry have been spending some quality time alone with Archie at the family home, Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, since his birth on May 5. But a new report by Harper's Bazaar confirmed on Thursday that the new parents have found a nanny to offer them some help during the week with baby Archie as both of their schedules will be getting busier in the summer and fall months. Markle's maternity leave will apparently be ending within the next few months which will see her resuming her royal duties and working with various charities.

While the couple are hoping to keep the personal details of this new staff member private, Harper's Bazaar does report that the nanny is a British-born female and that she is not expected to be living at Frogmore Cottage with them. Instead, the nanny is expected to be on hand during the day, during the week while being off on evenings and weekends. Whether or not the nanny will join the couple on their rumored upcoming trip to visit Africa in October remains to be seen, as does the couple's decision about bringing Archie or not. Markle is also expected to visit her mother Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, California and introduce Archie to her own American roots in the near future, as per Us Weekly, which could mean the nanny would accompany mother and child for that visit.

Hiring a nanny is a long-standing tradition for busy members of the royal family, but in some cases those nannies could well be trained with some pretty interesting *extra* skills. Maria Borrallo, the longtime nanny who helps care for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, was a graduate of the illustrious Norland College, as per Town and Country, where caretakers are trained on child rearing, first aid, defensive driving, and other security issues that might crop up when a young prince or princess is in your charge.

I'm sure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will catch some sort of flak for hiring a nanny, despite the fact that it's 100 percent their choice and not exactly a weird decision to make. But here's the beautiful thing about this couple: They probably aren't bothered by what anyone says.

They'll just keep going about their happy new lives all blissed out and joyful. And now with a little extra help to sweeten the deal.