While some stores are starting their sales next week, Disney’s Black Friday deals are already going on right now. You can save up to 40 percent off select items and choose from categories such as holiday items, gifts, toys, clothing, and accessories. Plus, there’s free shipping on orders of $75 or more (and shipping is just $5 if you spend under that amount).

There are home décor items like towel and dish sets or a cute Mickey Mouse Holiday Cookie Jar ($55); those also include Chanukah options, like a Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Dreidel Salt and Pepper Set ($20). You can find sleepwear sets (think $15 Darth Vader Costume PJ PALS for Boys, which are jammies that come with a cape, doubling as a costume) and also a $12 Vampirina PJ PALS for Girls for the ghoulish gal in your life. Outdoor clothing is covered, too, with fleece outerwear options and graphic t-shirts to choose from.

And then, of course, there are the toys. You can snap up classic character toys, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, but you can also find sales on practically every other Disney character, princess, and caped crusader, too. The prices are as marked, so you know exactly how much you’re saving from the start. You’ll definitely be able to find something for the diehard Disney fan in your life — and your kids, too.

1. Minnie Mouse Happy Helpers Toy Phone Minnie Mouse Happy Helpers Toy Phone Disney | $20 $16 See on Disney Your kid can imagine getting to chat with Minnie herself on the Minnie Mouse Happy Helpers Toy Phone ($16). Press the heart-shaped center of the phone to see it light up and hear it ring.

2. Mickey Mouse Kitchen Play Set Mickey Mouse Kitchen Play Set Disney | $100 $90 See on Disney Help your mini chef become a master with the Mickey Mouse Kitchen Play Set ($90). The oven lights up, the stove makes some sizzling sounds, and the pot even sounds like there’s water boiling in it. Pretend pizza, anyone?

3. Beauty and the Beast “Be Our Guest” Singing Tea Cart Play Set Beauty and the Beast “Be Our Guest” Singing Tea Cart Play Set Disney | $50 $40 See on Disney The Beauty and the Beast “Be Our Guest” Singing Tea Cart Play Set lets your kid play host or hostess with the mostess. Lumiere lights the way for fun, singing the signature song, and there are plenty of saucers, cup, cake plate and desserts for hours of pretend partying.

4. Aurora Costume for Kids – Sleeping Beauty Aurora Costume for Kids – Sleeping Beauty Disney | $50 $35 See on Disney This Sleeping Beauty Aurora Costume for Kids ($35) comes with glittery gold accents, crown cameo brooch with gemstone detailing, and a pretty peplum with golden edging. Now if only your sleeping beauty would actually, you know, sleep at night.

5. Spider-Man with Spider-Mobile Playset Spider-Man with Spider-Mobile Playset Disney | $30 $25 See on Disney When Spider-Man needs a speedy getaway, he can always turn to the Spider-Mobile Playset ($25). The car has working headlights and sounds for more realistic playtime. And Spider-Man is fully poseable so he can stand, sit, or drive his car with ease.

6. Winnie the Pooh Plush – Personalizable Winnie the Pooh Plush Personalizable Disney | $20 $10 See on Disney The Winnie the Pooh Plush ($10) is a toy your kiddo can cuddle with. For three bucks more, you can personalize your Pooh (up to 10 letters) so that your child will know always know that it’s his.

7. Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 4 Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 4 Disney | $33 $25 See on Disney We all know who the real star of Toy Story 4 is — and it isn’t Forky. This Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure ($25) says 11 phrases when you press a button on her back. But when the doll’s detector senses another Toy Story interactive action figure close to her, Bo Peep will say some secret messages, too.