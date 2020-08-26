If there's a hero in the world of high/low staple foods, it's definitely macaroni and cheese. And just in time for sweater season, Disney has revealed its famous mac and cheese recipe and it's just the right balance between gourmet and comfort food.

This week, in honor of 2020's Taste of Epcot Food & Wine Festival, the Disney Parks blog released a recipe for its Gourmet Mac and Cheese that's made with Boursin garlic and fine herb cheese and topped with herb panko. This recipe can normally be found in the Mac & Cheese Marketplace (yes, such a thing exists) in the World Showplace.

The recipe calls for both white and yellow cheddar cheese, shredded and half a pound each. That's one whole pound of cheese, folks. So you know there is simply no going wrong with this recipe. For spice, you'll use some onion powder, garlic powder, and mustard powder. And let's not forget you will need three whole wheels of Boursin Garlic & Fine Herb cheese. Beyond all of that delicious cheese, you'll need some whole milk, butter, panko, flour, salt and pepper, and elbow or cavatappi pasta.

Disney says the recipe serves six to eight people, but who's to say it can't be for just one person with a really big spoon? Depends on the day, right?

You can find the full printable PDF of Disney's mac and cheese recipe here.

This isn't the first recipe Disney Parks has shared for people to make at home during quarantine. In fact, if you're worried that there is simply not enough cheese in this mac and cheese recipe, you could always pair it with the grilled cheese from Woody's Lunch Box. And for dessert, you can enjoy a cup of coffee or, since fall is coming, a pumpkin spice latte, and make yourself some of Disney's famous churro bites. Complete with dipping sauce and everything.

All I know is that I will be making this mac and cheese for my family, and I hope they hate it so I can eat it by myself.