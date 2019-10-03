With the recent opening of the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney, the force is strong with all things Star Wars right now — especially at the Disney Store. Get ready, because the Disney Store Triple Force Friday event is coming to a Disney Store near you on Oct. 4, and there will be hundreds of items to choose from online, and new releases and major discounts both online and in-store.

And exclusively for Triple Force Friday, you can get a free lithograph set with a $20 Star Wars purchase that day, brand new Star Wars Collectibles, and brand new Star Wars toys. Plus, this will mark the official launch of new products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

There will also be midnight openings and shopping in select locations, according to the official Star Wars website. Midnight shopping will be available at World of Disney at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney. "Disney Springs also will feature midnight shopping at The LEGO Store, along with Star Wars-themed food and beverage offerings and a LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Master Build Event taking place throughout the weekend," the website noted. You can even get in on the action in New York, because the Disney Store in Times Square will also host a midnight opening.

Target is getting in on the force as well, according to the Star Wars website. "#ShareTheForce with your family and friends at Target starting on Triple Force Friday weekend. Choose either the light side or dark side with an interactive display and select from a vast range of exciting new products in-store and online," the website said.

In addition to the awesome exclusive items above, there are action figures, light sabers, t-shirts for the entire family, customizable key chains, toys, coffee mugs, wall decor, books, DVDs, book bags, pins, video games, LEGOs, shoes, masks, and even Halloween costumes for the family — including pets. Can you imagine how cute your pup will look as an Ewok in the Ewok costume for dogs? Or even your baby as an Ewok? I can't. There are even Star Wars ornaments for your tree, guys. Heading to Disney soon? The Disney Store Triple Force Friday has you covered. They even have a special Han Solo and Chewbacca MagicBand, and a Lando Calrissian MagicBand from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

If it is finally getting chilly where you live, this event has kids' fleece jackets with R2D2 that you can have personalized with their name embroidered on it. You can even customize family Star Wars t-shirts and buy a Yoda Ear Hat or Chewbacca Ear Hat for when you go and visit the new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney.

Make sure to check out these amazing deals on Friday, Oct. 4, and head over to one of the midnight events if there's one happening near you. Doesn't that LEGO shopping experience sound amazing? If you do plan to head out at midnight, good luck and may the force be with you.