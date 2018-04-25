With all the weddings and baby news within the Duggar family lately, it can be hard to keep track of them all. But someone who's been on Counting On fans' radars lately is 28-year-old John-David Duggar, who still appears to live at home with his parents, Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar. It should come as no surprise to Duggar fans that the ever-expanding family follows plenty of rules and traditions — one of them being when the kids can move out of the family's home. But what's interesting about the older Duggar son is that John-David Duggar actually has a house of his own, yet he still resides in his family's Arkansas home.

For the average American, it might seem odd that John-David and his twin sister Jana still live with their parents at 28 years old. But, the Duggars do things differently. Although they are among the oldest Duggar children, they remain unmarried. As such, under Duggar family rules, it's expected that he live at home until he ties the knot. But if that's the case, and the fact that he's still single, why exactly would John-David own a home now?

Duggar matriarch, Michelle, once revealed in a blog for the TLC website that her son does indeed own a house. "Our son John David has got a job and a home," she wrote in 2013. "He's leasing that home out as rental income and putting the money aside."

It's not clear from the post where the house is located, but it's possible that it's somewhere close to their family's home in Tontitown, Arkansas, given that most of the Duggar siblings have stuck close to home after moving out.

Michelle added in the same post that, at the time, John-David was getting his pilot license and has held jobs as a fireman and a police officer was working as a constable, though it's not clear if he's still doing that for work right now. Essentially, Michelle explained that he's ready to settle down and will be prepared for that chapter of his life when it happens. She wrote:

So he's definitely at that place in life where he's ready to be a husband and a provider and he would be open to courting a young lady if he felt she would be the one for him.

So, it seems like John-David bought the home to prepare for his future, which is certainly admirable and will undoubtedly come in handy when the time is right. For the Duggars, buying a house is almost like manifesting your future.

Nothing's been confirmed on the Duggar side of things, but there have been rumors that John-David has a special someone in his life, as In Touch Weekly reported. The Hollywood Gossip also reported that the 28-year-old has been seeing someone, but he's kept it on the down-low. Of course, those are, again, just rumors. But what John-David has said on the matter of dating (also known as "courting" in the world of Duggars), is that's he's essentially open to meeting someone and it seems like he hopes it'll happen soon.

"I don't have anybody right now, but I am praying about it. One day, one day. Just keep watching," he said in an interview with TLC.

Because John-David is single, he isn't permitted to have social media — as another family rule dictates — which makes keeping up with him even more difficult. John-David's younger siblings, Joy-Anna, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Josh, and Josiah, are all married or engaged, and therefore have social media accounts of their own, so it's much easier for fans to keep tabs on them.

But perhaps now that John-David is open to love and potentially already seeing someone special, he'll soon get a social media account and be able to update fans directly with what's going on in his life — and if he's ever going to move into that house of his.

