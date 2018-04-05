Considering they're both pranksters and fathers of young children, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel certainly have plenty to talk about. So when the actor visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, it's no surprise that the two were full of jokes when it came to discussing the birth of Johnson's upcoming baby. In fact, The Rock asked Kimmel to be his girlfriend's doula in the event of his own absence on the big day — and Kimmel seems pretty into helping out.

As Johnson explained to Kimmel in the segment, his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, is due on April 25. The couple, who have been together since 2007, already have one child together — a 2-year-old daughter named Jasmine. The Rock also has a 16-year-old daughter from a past relationship. It's a good thing that Hashian already has experience giving birth, considering there's a slight chance her partner may not make it to the birth of their second child.

"We're expecting probably within the next few weeks. So I am on code red, high alert," Johnson told Kimmel. "So, this Friday I have to go to Shanghai, and we start..." he continued, but Kimmel interrupted him.

"You can't go to Shanghai!" Kimmel interjected with a laugh.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Johnson then explained that he's not too worried about the baby coming early. "As of now, the doctor said it looks like we're gonna be OK, the baby should be ... born when it's due, which is April 25," he assured Kimmel, with a smile. "So we'll see."

But it doesn't end there. After Shanghai, The Rock has to head to London for work before returning home. "And then what, when the baby graduates high school you'll be there, or...?" Kimmel joked. Johnson countered Kimmel's jokes with a proposal, explaining his backup plan in case he doesn't make it home in time for Hashian's delivery. He said to Kimmel:

In the event that I can't — especially in Shanghai, right, cause it's not like I can get back right away — I'm going to need a very good friend of mine. I'm gonna need a doula who's gonna help me deliver. And, well, it's gotta be you.

"I would love to be the doula!" Kimmel responded without skipping a beat, excitedly adding:

Can I be honest with you? I'd be more than happy to fill in for you. I'll wear one of your outfits, the whole thing. I'll get in there, I'll scrub real good. I know how to wash my hands really really well.

Hopefully, if it's in their birth plan, Johnson and Hashian actually have a real doula, or a better backup plan in place, because Jimmy Kimmel is a busy dude. On top of hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! almost every day of the week, he's also constantly hosting awards shows, and he is a father of two kids: Jane, born in 2014, and Billy, born in 2017.

That being said, Johnson seems pretty dang ready to get Hashian to the hospital as quickly as possible when she actually does go into labor. Earlier in the segment, Johnson told the story of when Hashian seemingly went into labor at 2 a.m. over the weekend. He described in detail the rushed process of grabbing the pre-packed bags, making the necessary calls, setting up care for his daughter Jasmine and their dogs, and rushing out to the car. As he was backing out of the driveway, Hashian said... "April Fools!"

And then, as if that story wasn't enough of a rollercoaster, Johnson revealed that the story itself... was an April Fools' joke. Johnson literally made it up to tell on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Deceptive joke aside, it seems like The Rock is a totally caring and proud father. When Jasmine turned 4 months old, he took to Instagram to express his love for her. In reference to his daughter, he wrote:

I'm always asked - What inspires YOU? My answer's easy and honest.. what inspires me the most is always waitin' for me to walk thru my front door when I come home.

Still, I'm definitely going to have a little trouble trusting The Rock after all this — but that doesn't mean I won't be checking his Instagram for photos of his new baby come April 25.

