CNN anchor and proud new dad Anderson Cooper revealed that Elton John called him after the birth of his son and, as it would for most of us, the gesture meant a whole lot to him. During a recent chat with Andy Cohen, Cooper shared that the call he got from the legendary singer was so special because, in his eyes, John has "paved the way" for gay dads.

Cooper, who announced that he had welcomed a son named Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate last month, wrote on Instagram that "as a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child." "I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," Cooper also said.

And during his recent chat with Cohen on his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, one of those people "paving the way" gave him a call after Wyatt's birth. "People called me whom I've never talked to on the phone, really sweet and reaching out. I got a call from Elton John ... I've interviewed him and stuff over the years," Cooper said. The "Tiny Dancer" singer shares his 9-year-old son Zachary and 7-year-old son Elijah with his husband David Furnish.

Cohen, who is also a dad to his 1-year-old son Benjamin, asked jokingly if John had called to welcome Cooper to the "Gay Dads' Club." Cooper responded, "I guess so! He's paved the way in a lot of different ways. It was lovely. It was really cool."

Cooper has been getting lots of support as a new father. He recently told Stephen Colbert during an interview that he and his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani are planning to co-parent little Wyatt together despite the fact that they had broken up. "He's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," he explained to Colbert.

And of course, there's Cohen himself. Not only is he hopeful that his son Ben will some day be friends with Wyatt as the boys grow up, he also made his own nanny available to Cooper as he transitions into his role as new dad.

Support is important for every parent, especially one who, like Cooper, has lost beloved members of their family. His mother Gloria Vanderbilt passed away in June 2019 and Cooper lost his father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, in 1978. So it's truly lovely to see how much support seems to be coming his way. Particularly from Elton John, one of the people who paved the way for gay dads everywhere.