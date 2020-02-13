Congrats are in order because Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child late last month and took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the exciting news. The new parents both shared some precious, intimate photos straight from the delivery room to announce the birth of their family's newest addition. "My Sunshine," Kournikova and Iglesias both captioned their photos. "01.30.2020."

The tennis player and musician are notoriously private about their personal lives. The couple welcomed their twin son and daughter, Nicholas and Lucy, in late 2017 after keeping Kournikova's pregnancy a secret. The couple publicly announced the birth of their children on their Instagram accounts in January 2018. "My Sunshine," Kournikova and Iglesias both captioned the Instagram photos.

Three years later, they did almost the exact same thing — keeping the news of Kournikova's pregnancy a secret but revealing the big news with the same exact caption as before. It's almost impossible to keep a secret these days — especially with social media — but the couple was able to do just that again this year. The Daily Mail reported just one day before she gave birth that Kournikova was pregnant.

Because they keep so much under wraps, it's just a little unclear what their new addition's sex or name is. But looking at their Instagram photos, it is very easy to see that they are so, so happy.

And their fans could not be any happier for them, taking to the comments of their Instagram post to congratulate them on their huge news. "Wowwww beauty!!!," DJ Steve Aoki commented on the photo.

"Felicidades!!," another commenter added.

Kournikova told The Sun this past July that she loves everything about motherhood. "I absolutely wanted to have children, whether I had my own or adopted. I love taking care of people," she said.

"When I got pregnant, I reduced the workload, and realized I want to devote all my time to children," she added. "Being with them is happiness, I am not ready to miss a single second."

Congratulations to the very happy couple!