Being pregnant is different for everyone, but there's a lot of pressure for women to say that they "love" the "magical" experience of having another human growing inside of them. While that might be true for some people, for others nothing could be further from the truth, which is exactly why it's so nice to hear celebs like Eva Longoria say that "everything's uncomfortable" during pregnancy. Because it really can feel that way.

The 43-year-old actress and director went on Jimmy Kimmel's show this week to talk about her upcoming movie, Overboard, but the conversation eventually drifted towards the personal. She said, according to People, that when she first found out she was pregnant, she kept it to herself like most women do, but she felt like people were noticing some fatigue.

Longoria said during the Kimmel appearance that while she directing The Mick, she would take lots of breaks on set. "I was really tired and really sick and I was like, ‘They must think I’m so lazy.’ But I was pregnant,” she said.

But that was just the beginning for the former Desperate Housewives star. She said of her body, "Everything’s uncomfortable. It’s not just your belly — everything gets bigger. I’ve never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs, they’re in the way of everything. It’s hard.”

See? Celebs really are just like the rest of us. Pregnancy can be a strange experience.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Longoria joked that despite not recognizing her body, it hasn't been tough to go through the process in public. She joked that the media has been assuming she was expecting for her entire career, since our society has a very curious fascination with successful women having babies almost as soon as they make it onto a magazine cover. Longoria told Kimmel during her appearance that the press has been "incorrectly" reporting that she was pregnant "every month, for the last 20 years of my life." This time they were fooled, though, she explained, as reported by People.

I had a burger and they’re like, "Eva’s pregnant." I had a pizza and they’re like, "Baby bump!" And finally, the tabloids came out and they were like, "Eva’s gained weight." And I was like, "I am pregnant!" They were like, "Eva’s fat."

Longoria addressed pregnancy rumors throughout her career, most recently last April, when she Snapchatted, according to Us Weekly:

Everybody is saying I’m pregnant and I’m not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I’m pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I looked so fat, but you know what? That happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today, but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake.

Then, in December, when all eyes were on the Kardashian sisters to confirm their pregnancy rumors, Longoria announced that she was expecting a baby boy with her husband Jose "Pepe" Baston. The 49-year-old father-to-be has three kids, José, Tali and Mariana, with his ex-wife Natalia Esperón, but this will be his first child with Longoria.

The couple got married in 2016 in Mexico, but there was no rush to have kids. She said at the time, according to the Daily Mail, "We have a family. Three kids, so we’re just continuing with our family we have now and waiting," she said.

The wait is obviously over, uncomfortable or not. Longoria is reportedly due in two months, and between that, her directing career, and promoting Overboard, which comes out in early May, she has a lot more than cheese and pancakes on her plate. If you feel uncomfortable or cranky in the coming days, send a little love to Longoria who's pushing through the final phase of her own, first pregnancy.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.