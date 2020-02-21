It's hard to overstate the impact of Baby Yoda. Ever since "The Child", as the character is officially called, burst onto the scene in Disney+'s Star Wars series, Mandalorian, the wee alien babe has been at the pinnacle of the pop culture zeitgeist. Just look at all the merch. Brands from Hasbro to Toms have rolled out Baby Yoda-themed products. Now everybody's favorite baby moccasin-maker is jumping the Razor Crest (that's Mandalorian's ship) bandwagon. Meet Freshly Picked's "The Child City Mocc."

These super soft leather moccasins are embossed with (you guessed it) a crazy adorable cartoon image of the darling Jedi Master. Yep, now the break-out star can adorn even your tiny tot's tootsies (along with their head and pretty much every other body part).

The shoes are available in sizes 1-7 and each pair features elastic at the opening that "makes the shoes easy to put on, easy to take off, and most importantly: they stay on your child's foot," per Freshly Picked's website. The description goes on to say that all of the line of soft-soled moccs have been wear-tested to ensure toddler and infant suitability. Colors and textures of the shoes can vary because they're handmade with natural leather.

If you're looking to get your own Baby Yoda a pair, you better use the force fast. While the leather shoes are available for pre-order now (and ship within 2-4 weeks), Freshly Picked's website is already showing sizes 2 and 3 as unavailable. No worries, though. Children ages 12 to 30 months require shoe size change every two to three months, according to research from the the American Orthopaedic Foot Society. When in doubt, buy a size up. Better yet, buy two pairs in two different sizes. If all these products are any indication, this Baby Yoda trend isn't going away any time soon.