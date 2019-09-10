Some of my proudest parenting moments are when my kids become interested in the same pop culture phenomenons that I love. When my sons request that we listen to Justin Timberlake songs in the car, or watch the original Star Wars movies on repeat, my heart just soars. At ages 5 and 7, they aren't ready to watch adult television shows yet, but they can and will read this The Office children's book, and y'all I could not be more thrilled. Fact: there is now an age appropriate way for me to introduce them to one of my all-time favorite shows.

If your kids are too young to actually watch the show, they can still get in on all of the hilarity in Scranton within the pages in a low-key way. Fun at the Office, written and illustrated by Mark Cloud, includes many iconic scenes from the show all within the pages of a children's book. If you, like me, are a fan of The Office and have been waiting for the perfect time to introduce this hilarious hit to your children, you're going to want to head over to the Chachabacha Books website to pre-order this quirky kids book ASAP.

The premise of this genius book revolves around showing kids how a typical office is run, but throws in your favorite moments from The Office for good measure. Sure, a regular, old office building might look the same on the outside, but on the inside the antics taking place at Dunder Mifflin — like staplers in Jell-O, a spilled pot of chili, and screenplays written in the boss's spare time — provide valuable teaching opportunities for your kids.

Within the more than 50 pages of Fun at the Office, you'll find references to the best-of-the-best show moments, like when Jim gave Pam a teapot filled with inside jokes as her secret Santa (swoon), or when Andy dons a sumo wrestler suit and gets stuck in Lake Scranton at the office retreat. While the book doesn't outright describe each scene, the references will have you holding back giggles as your kid reads lines like, "The office party-planning committee plans fun parties. This special committee helps office workers celebrate life's big moments." which is shown alongside one of the piñatas from Oscar's welcome back party.

The show encouraged education throughout the series, including the episode where Scott's Tots chanted, "Hey Mr. Scott, what you gonna do? What you gonna do, make our dreams come true?" Michael Scott was obviously passionate about kids and their futures — up until the point where he broke the news that he was not in fact providing them with scholarships as promised, and instead attempted to appease them with laptop batteries. What better way to be like the world's best boss than investing in your own kid's future by encouraging them to read this book inspired by one of the most beloved television shows of our time?

Fun at the Office can be pre-ordered on the Chachabacha Books website through Sept. 10 for just $17.95, with orders expected to be delivered in late November, just in time for the holiday season. Even though the book was written for children, I can see this making a stellar gift for mega fans of the show. You could even make a gift package filled with this book, a Kevin Malone chili shirt, and The Office Funko POP character of Dwight as Belsnickel to give the ultimate The Office fan in your life the perfect Schrute Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas experience.