Candy may be the star of Halloween, but why stop there? The holiday is the perfect excuse to get creative and make some wonderfully ghoulish bites for family and friends. There are lots of Halloween sheet pan recipes out there that make it easy to put an extra dash of fun in your holiday without a lot of time or effort.

The humble sheet pan has become the star of the moment: Just toss some basic ingredients inside, pop it in the oven, and out comes everything from a complete dinner to a delectable dessert. Halloween is no exception. Your sheet pan can handle entrées like pizza, snacks such as hand pies and crunchy mixes, and sweets like brownies, cakes, and candy bark. Most recipes call for just a few simple ingredients, minimal prep work, and about as much time in the oven as it takes to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. (I just wish someone had offered one of these treats to poor Charlie Brown, instead of tossing rocks in his bag. Rocks? Really, people?!)

Your family is sure to love at least one of these delicious Halloween sheet pan recipes. Some of them are decorated versions of traditional food, and some incorporate seasonal flavors like pumpkin and candy corn. You might even find that your kids like these homemade treats better than mini chocolate bars.

1. Pumpkin Sheet Pan Pancakes Crunchy Creamy Sweet Why wait for Halloween night to enjoy the treats? These sheet-pan breakfast pancakes from Crunchy Creamy Sweet combine the comfort of pancakes with the seasonal flavors of pumpkin purée and pumpkin pie spice. Want to kick it up a notch? Blogger Anna suggests adding nuts, raisins, or chocolate chips. Pass the syrup.

2. Spooky-Eyed Halloween Brownies Simply Whisked Melissa, who posts dairy-free recipes on Simply Whisked, uses olive oil in her brownies for a rich, chewy texture without milk or cream. You can find edible candy eyes online or at a store that sells baking accessories. Rather than putting them on top of the raw batter, Melissa recommended attaching the eyes with piping gel after the brownies are baked.

3. Frosted Halloween Sheet Pan Cookies Creative Southern Home Kallee of Creative Southern Home offers these festive bars, which combine the soft texture of sugar cookies with the convenience of one-pan cooking. The batter includes Greek yogurt, which adds both moistness and tang.

4. Peanut Butter Monster Munch Wholefully Cassie Johnston of Wholefully created this sheet pan party mix in honor of her favorite movie theater snack: mixing popcorn with Reese's Pieces. For a crackly caramel-corn texture, cook the peanut butter-caramel topping until it reaches 300 degrees (if you drop a bit of the syrup in cold water, it forms hard, brittle threads). Cook it at 270 degrees for a chewier bite. Enjoy as a party treat, or break it up and put into individual bags for trick-or-treaters or a school event.

5. Caramel, Chocolate, & Peanut Butter Magic Bars Hungry Happenings It's hard to say what's more magical about these one-pan brownie bars from Hungry Happenings: how easy they are to put together, or how fast they'll vanish once you set them out. Using a boxed cake mix for the bottom layer makes the prep work even easier, says blogger Beth Jackson Klosterboer.

6. Candy Corn Oatmeal Cookies Ari's Menu I realize candy corn is a very polarizing food. I myself do not like candy corn. However, combined with these oatmeal cookies from Ari's Menu? I actually love them. Even Ari herself says she hates candy corn, but loves them in these Candy Corn Oatmeal Cookies.

7. Mini Ghost Pizzas Crayons and Cravings When the kids are eager to start canvassing the neighborhood for candy, having dinner is usually the last thing on their minds. But when they see these cute holiday mini-pizzas courtesy of Crayons and Cravings, they'll gladly wait a few minutes to eat them up before heading out. All you need is a few ingredients and a ghost cookie cutter — let the kids help cut the dough!

8. Pumpkin Pie Cream Cheese Bars Sweet and Savory Food These rich, creamy bars might just make the kids forget about the bags of candy they brought home. Ally of Ally's Sweet and Savory Food notes that this recipe serves up to 20 people, as compared to eight servings for a traditional pie.

9. Spooky S'Mores Pizza The Baker Mama Call it a "boo" that's fun to chew! Maegan of The Baker Mama combines the chocolate-and-marshmallow goodness of traditional s'mores with the ease of sheet pan cooking and the spirit of Halloween.

10. Candy Corn & White Chocolate Blondies Averie Cooks Candy corn fans will love using their favorite Halloween treat inside these super-easy blondies. Averie of Averie Cooks adds that you can also use Candy Corn M&Ms instead of the traditional kernel-shaped sweet.

11. Mummy Pumpkin Hand Pies Beyond the Chicken Coop These crypt dwellers from Beyond the Chicken Coop only look complicated to make. Prepared puff pastry dough wrapped around a sweet pumpkin purée filling is ready in minutes. Blogger Kathy says that the pies are a hit even with her teenagers.

12. Halloween Mummy Meatloaf Halloween Alliance From the website Halloween Alliance comes this spooky entrée. Who knew that bacon, eggs, and onions could turn traditional meatloaf into a monstrously fun dinner?

13. Pumpkin Pie Pop Tarts Weelicious Why settle for an ordinary pumpkin pie when you can have one that smiles back at you? These Pumpkin Pie Pop Tarts from Weelicious can be made either with homemade or store-bought pie dough. A pumpkin cookie cutter creates the shape, and then you can use a knife and your imagination to make your edible jack-o-lanterns smiley or scary.

14. Halloween Candy Bark Just a Taste It's the ultimate trick-or-treating indulgence: This Halloween candy bark from Just a Taste combines melted semi-sweet chocolate with your favorite mini-candy bars, candy corn, and more. Founder Kelly Senyei suggests adding pretzels, nuts, or potato chips if you like a salty-sweet combo. Best of all: It takes just 10 minutes from start to delicious finish.