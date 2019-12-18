H&M is already known for their unbeatable prices on both everyday staples and trendy pieces, so when they have a sale, it’s a pretty major event. That's why this is a great time to stock up on workwear, athleisure, and tons of other pieces you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again: H&M's winter sale is here at last.

From now through Dec. 27, you’ll get 50% off sale items in-store and online, no promo code needed. And more good news: If you order by Dec. 19, you’ll have your items in hand by Christmas Eve (which is great if you spaced on buying your sister’s gift, or you need a festive outfit to wear on Christmas Day). As always, you’ll get free shipping with orders over $40, but with prices this good, it may actually be kind of challenging to hit that minimum (I’m sure you can do it if you put your mind to it).

Read on for the best of H&M’s sale, and spoiler alert: There’s a chic dress in a winter fabric that’s perfect for New Year’s Eve, and a blazer you’ll actually want to wear beyond work. Best of all? Everything is under $20, which is a true holiday miracle indeed.

1. A Jumpsuit Perfect For A Casual New Year's Eve Denim Jumpsuit H&M | $20 $12 Available In Sizes 0-14 see on h&m This jumpsuit looks like something you'd find in a vintage shop, plus it's made with soft washed organic denim. Dress this up with a pair of heels and a gold belt or keep it casual with flat sneakers.

2. A Cozy Fleece With Neon Details Faux Shearling Jacket H&M | $25 $13 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on h&M Shearling jackets are having a major moment this year, as is neon (thanks to an unrelenting devotion to all things '90s) and this fleece jacket is the perfect fusion of the two. You can throw it in the washer on cold for easy cleaning, and it's also available in lavender, or black with a zebra-print pocket.

3. A Flowy Chiffon Skirt Long Skirt H&M | $13 $5 Available In Sizes 0-14 & 0P-12P see on h&m Not a drill, this flowy chiffon skirt now costs slightly less than the oat milk latte at my favorite coffee shop. It has an elastic waistband for a comfy fit, and it's sheer from the mid-thigh down. I could see this working for a New Year's Eve bash or on a warm-weather winter getaway.

4. A Lacey Tank That Goes With Everything Top With Lace H&M | $25 $7 Available In Sizes 0-18 see on h&m You know those shirts you end up choosing every time you think you have nothing to wear? This is that shirt. The lace details make it look more exciting and festive than a basic black tank, and it can be worn to work or for a night out.

5. A Blazer In An Unexpected Color Long Jacket In Pigeon Blue H&M | $35 $18 Available In Sizes 0-18 & 0P-10P see on h&m You may already have a black blazer (or three) hanging in your closet, but do you have a gorgeous smoky blue one? This piece has longer length that can be worn as outerwear or indoors, and the subtle tapered waist gives it a nice shape.

6. A Velour Dress Velour Dress H&M | $18 $8 Available In Sizes 0-14 see on H&M You can't beat the price for a festive dress, especially one you may actually wear again post-New Year's Eve. The long sleeves and the soft stretch velour fabric will keep you cozy, but the shorter length, asymmetrical hem, and gathered side add enough detail to keep it interesting.