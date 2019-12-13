Sometimes when a store puts its inventory on sale, the discounts might only apply to certain items. Or they might be cheaper if you buy them from 3 p.m. until closing, for example. Or they’re an online-only deal. As such, it's easy to get confused and then you probably don't wind up taking total advantage of the sale. But Hanna Andersson's winter sale is super straightforward, because the markdowns apply to almost everything, and you don't need any special codes to access them.

From now through December 16th, Hanna Andersson is offering 40% off of everything, including clearance and sale items... even new inventory, too. To make life a whole lot easier, Hanna Andersson has already marked down their prices online, so you won’t have to break out your calculator (or your elementary school math skills) trying to figure out the deals.

Of course, there are some exclusions. For example, the 40% off of everything sale can’t be combined with any other offers, isn’t available in outlets, and can’t be applied towards previous purchases or put towards gift cards. You’ll still be responsible for shipping ($7 to get your goodies in two days) but it’s free if you spend $49 or more. Which shouldn’t be a problem once you see how many savings you can score.

Here are just some of the great deals you can get at the Hanna Andersson winter sale. One word of warning: These deals are going fast (most items aren't available in every size), so don't delay!

1. Make Believe Art Dress Make Believe Art Dress Hanna Andersson | $36 $11 Available in sizes 3, 4, 5, and 10. See on Hanna Anderson Featuring a cute black and white kitten playing in a garland of flowers, this super comfy dress is as appropriate for the playground as it would be for a birthday party.

2. Make Believe Sweatshirt Make Believe Sweatshirt Hanna Andersson | $44 $7 Available in sizes 3-6 months and 6-12 months See on Hanna Anderson Your kid can be the one to finally discover the elusive Yeti in this cozy sweatshirt, made from a cushioned cotton French terry fabric.

3. Dr. Seuss Pilot Cap in Organic Cotton Dr. Seuss Pilot Cap in Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson | $12 $8 Available in sizes XXS - S See on Hanna Anderson Oh, the places you’ll go… in this cute Dr. Seuss Pilot Cap in Organic Cotton. It works well to cover your baby’s head, and could also be used as a quick and easy costume. It has a chin-tie so you won’t have to worry about it falling off.

4. Make Believe Shorts Make Believe Shorts Hanna Andersson | $30 $4 Available in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, and 18-24 months See on Hanna Anderson Seen here printed with dragons riding rocket ships, these shorts are also available featuring mermaids, unicorns, and Yetis (all "make believe" characters, get it?). They're definitely comfortable enough for hours of pretend play.

5. Sueded Jersey Art Tee in Organic Cotton Sueded Jersey Art Tee Hanna Andersson | $32 $10 Available in sizes 3-6 months See on Hanna Anderson Give your tiny bookworm this adorable Sueded Jersey Art Tee. The extra soft organic cotton means she’ll want to wear it again and again.

6. Justice League Superman Sunblock UV Tee Justice League Superman Sunblock UV Tee Hanna Andersson | $38 $9 Available in sizes 8 through 14-16 See on Hanna Anderson Now your kid can show off his superhero powers — both in and out of the water. The Justice League Superman Sunblock UV Tee comes in a poly/spandex jersey knit, is soft like cotton, and is comfy whether your kiddo is swimming or on the sand.

7. Hopscotch Tights Hopscotch Tights Hanna Andersson | $26 $11 Available in size 8-10 See on Hanna Anderson Your little lovebug will love these Hopscotch Tights featuring bright red ladybugs. The European tights are made from cotton and aren't crazy clingy.