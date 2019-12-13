Hanna Andersson's Best Winter Sale Deals Include $4 Shorts & $7 Shirts
Sometimes when a store puts its inventory on sale, the discounts might only apply to certain items. Or they might be cheaper if you buy them from 3 p.m. until closing, for example. Or they’re an online-only deal. As such, it's easy to get confused and then you probably don't wind up taking total advantage of the sale. But Hanna Andersson's winter sale is super straightforward, because the markdowns apply to almost everything, and you don't need any special codes to access them.
From now through December 16th, Hanna Andersson is offering 40% off of everything, including clearance and sale items... even new inventory, too. To make life a whole lot easier, Hanna Andersson has already marked down their prices online, so you won’t have to break out your calculator (or your elementary school math skills) trying to figure out the deals.
Of course, there are some exclusions. For example, the 40% off of everything sale can’t be combined with any other offers, isn’t available in outlets, and can’t be applied towards previous purchases or put towards gift cards. You’ll still be responsible for shipping ($7 to get your goodies in two days) but it’s free if you spend $49 or more. Which shouldn’t be a problem once you see how many savings you can score.
Here are just some of the great deals you can get at the Hanna Andersson winter sale. One word of warning: These deals are going fast (most items aren't available in every size), so don't delay!
1. Make Believe Art Dress
Featuring a cute black and white kitten playing in a garland of flowers, this super comfy dress is as appropriate for the playground as it would be for a birthday party.
2. Make Believe Sweatshirt
Your kid can be the one to finally discover the elusive Yeti in this cozy sweatshirt, made from a cushioned cotton French terry fabric.
3. Dr. Seuss Pilot Cap in Organic Cotton
Oh, the places you’ll go… in this cute Dr. Seuss Pilot Cap in Organic Cotton. It works well to cover your baby’s head, and could also be used as a quick and easy costume. It has a chin-tie so you won’t have to worry about it falling off.
4. Make Believe Shorts
Available in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, and 18-24 months
Seen here printed with dragons riding rocket ships, these shorts are also available featuring mermaids, unicorns, and Yetis (all "make believe" characters, get it?). They're definitely comfortable enough for hours of pretend play.
5. Sueded Jersey Art Tee in Organic Cotton
Give your tiny bookworm this adorable Sueded Jersey Art Tee. The extra soft organic cotton means she’ll want to wear it again and again.
6. Justice League Superman Sunblock UV Tee
Now your kid can show off his superhero powers — both in and out of the water. The Justice League Superman Sunblock UV Tee comes in a poly/spandex jersey knit, is soft like cotton, and is comfy whether your kiddo is swimming or on the sand.
7. Hopscotch Tights
Your little lovebug will love these Hopscotch Tights featuring bright red ladybugs. The European tights are made from cotton and aren't crazy clingy.
8. Night Night Sleeper In Organic Cotton
Whether your baby is dreaming about unicorns or a T-Rex, they’re all covered on the Night Night Sleeper. The organic cotton sleeper zips quickly and easily for fast diaper changes.