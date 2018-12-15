Here's What Kensington Palace Had To Say About Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans

I miss last year or even last month when the whole world was united in rooting for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William to become the happiest royals ever. It was a glorious time, and I feel like we were all better people for it. Things have changed in the past month. The internet is constantly refreshing new and loathsome rumors about the two princes and their wives. Especially since the Christmas season began. Well, now Kensington Palace has spoken about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Christmas plans with their families, and guess what? Everyone is going to have to be nice for awhile, I think.

Over the course of the past few days, there has been a lot of discussion over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would spend Christmas at Anmer Hall, the country home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, again this year. Last year Markle and Prince Harry were newly engaged and apparently had a great time with the entire family, as he told the BBC in December, "It was fantastic. She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there." And for those critics out there who seem hellbent on spreading rumors of enmity, Prince Harry went on to say about their Christmas at Anmer Hall, "We had an amazing time, we had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids."

Which is, I suppose, why they are going back for another round this year.

Despite a recent report by The Daily Mirror saying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "snubbed" an invitation to spend Christmas at Anmer Hall with Middleton, Prince William, and their three children (5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 8-month-old Prince Louis), Kensington Palace said otherwise. The palace released a statement to The Daily Mail Online confirming the couple, who are expecting their first baby this spring, will be spending Christmas with the Cambridges. I mean... look at them. Who wouldn't want to spend Christmas with these royal cuties?

The two families are expected to go the traditional German route with their Christmas routine, opening presents on Christmas Eve and then enjoy breakfast together on Christmas morning. From there they are expected to join Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family for church services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Kensington Palace didn't confirm where the two families would spend the rest of their day, at Sandringham or Anmer Hall, probably because we don't need a full itinerary.

I really hope the news that the two princes and their families are spending the holidays together will encourage people to back off the drama for awhile, especially considering Meghan Markle is pregnant and really doesn't need to be dealing with extra stress.

Here's hoping the two families spend some time hanging out together, playing Charades, eating delicious food and enjoying each other's company. And maybe even making up rumors about all of us for awhile... we might deserve it.

