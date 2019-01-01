When I gave birth to my second child I made a whole bunch of assumptions based on one foolish premise: that I had already given birth once and therefore probably knew everything there was to know. I think this might be a pretty common mistake moms make, maybe because giving birth and raising one human requires such a massive amount of learning and re-learning you can't imagine you'll need to learn more. I suspect Hilary Duff might have thought this herself after giving birth a second time. But she learned quickly. Duff reached out to her fans for help with a truly tough parenting problem, and she was lucky enough to get loads of responses. So clearly she has learned something: When in doubt, ask.

Duff and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, welcomed baby girl Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 30. While baby Banks is the first child for the couple, she's actually the second child for the Younger star; Duff is also mom to 6-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff is two months into parenting two kids, and she's been sharing some fun insight into her bigger family's new life on social media. But of course, parenting a baby is not always fun and games and cuddles.

On New Year's Day, Duff shared a picture of herself with little Banks curled up on her shoulder. How did the pair welcome 2019, you ask? Apparently, colic ruined the party (just as it's done for any parent who has had to suffer through life with a colicky baby). Duff wrote in the caption:

Calling all parents of colic babies.....this ends right? Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer... nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps! We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments. Oh and happy new year lol

Colic isn't a disease or a serious illness, as per What To Expect, but it can be torturous for both parent and baby. Essentially, doctors will offer a diagnosis of colic if an otherwise healthy baby's crying falls in to these "rules of three:"

Lasts at least three hours at a stretch

Occurs at least three days a week

Persists for at least three weeks in a row

Around one out of every five babies struggles with colic, as per Parents, which can be caused by a variety of issues like food sensitivity, acid reflux, an immature digestive system, and simply being overstimulated. The good news is it tends to end around the three month mark. The bad news? There's no hard and fast *cure*... so to speak. Which is why it helps to reach out to other parents like Duff did. Some of the responses from helpful parents were pure gold too:

My daughter was extremely colicky. Doing the football hold over your arm helped to get her asleep and calm and then lay her over a pillow once she Falls asleep. Lavender oil highly diluted on her feet helps

Put her to sleep in car seat or sleep carrier on top of the dryer while it’s running. It’s the only thing that worked for a friend of mine

We are in the same boat :( We have a 5 week old with likely colic. Started gerber soothe probiotics last week. The crying has decreased significantly and time in between feeds has lengthened so I can actually produce milk! And he slept 5.5 hour stretch last night. Give it a shot if you haven’t.

Have you heard of Colic Calm? I tired it on my son a few times and it calmed him down for a bit, doesn’t always do the trick but sometimes it does.

Here's hoping this new mom gets a little relief from the colic tears... and that the advice her followers offered helps other people too. Because parenting is all about learning as we go, right?

