After months and months of waiting for her baby girl to arrive, Hilary Duff is officially mom to an adorable daughter. On Monday, Oct. 29, the Younger actress shared the exciting news on Instagram, and Hilary Duff's first baby photo with her daughter and her singer and songwriter boyfriend, Matthew Koma, is just the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

Duff and Koma welcomed their daughter, whom they named Banks Violet Bair, last week, on Thursday, Oct. 25, according to Entertainment Tonight. And just four days later, the happy parents announced the news of their baby girl's arrival on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨," the new mom captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn daughter nestled in a blanket at Koma looks over Duff's shoulder.

Over on Koma's Instagram, the proud new dad wrote that they've welcomed "a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life." He added in the post, which captioned the same family photo Duff shared, "Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."

Duff — who is already mom to her 6-year-old son Luca — first announced her pregnancy over the summer in an adorable photo reveal. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀," she captioned sweet photo of herself and Koma back in June.

And in the same fashion as the birth announcement, Koma shared the same photo with his own sweet message. "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins," he posted on Instagram at the time.

Although the 30-year-old actress never fully disclosed her due date with her fans, she had been heavily hinting that her daughter should have been here, like, yesterday.

Just last week, for instance, Duff told baby Banks, while she was still just a bun in the oven, that her "hotel stay was up," as she was officially past her due date, according to People.

Hilary Duff/ Instagram

And not too long before that, Duff shared with her followers that she was getting really creative with ways to induce labor. In fact, on Oct. 14, she shared on an Instagram Story that she was digging into Caioti Pizza's infamous "The Salad," which has a reputation for putting women into labor, according to E! News.

"This salad is supposed to make you go into labor...@caioti_pizza don't let me down," she captioned a photo of the salad earlier this month.

Hilary Duff/ Instagram

The salad may not have worked immediately, but her baby girl did finally make her debut. And fans couldn't be more thrilled for Duff. "Congratulations lovely! She is gorgeous 💕," one adoring fan commented, while another wrote, Congrats! She’s beautiful 💕."

And they're totally right. Baby Banks is adorable, and hopefully as Duff and Koma adjust to life with their newborn, they'll share some sweet updates with their fans along the way.