Hilary Duff Reminds Us Why We Love Our Kids, Even When They're "Annoying"

Even on their worst days, there's something about little humans that makes you love them — even more so when they're your little humans. In a touching Instagram post, Hilary Duff reminded us why we love our kids, even when they annoy the everliving hell out of us. Every parent has those days, the ones when you're ready to pull your hair out and book a one-way ticket to Tahiti. But at the end of the day, those little monsters suck you back in by doing something sweet and adorable.

After a tough day with her two kids, 7-year-old Luca and 1-year-old Banks, Duff admitted on Instagram that she was less than pleased with the two cuties. "My kids are annoying the living sh*t out of me today," she captioned a photo of her kids sharing a kiss on the floor. "Then they go and do this and make me feel so guilty. I swear I love them ......mostly. But is it 5 yet?" She added a winking face and a wine glass emoji.

Judging by the comments left on the post, quite a few of Duff's followers can relate to her feelings of exasperation and adoration. "Girl you do NOT have to wait for 5!!!," wrote fellow mom and actress Jamie Lynn Sigler. "You’re not alone mama," another user wrote. "Hahahaha couldn't relate more hellppppp," said a third.

Duff has never been one to shy away from talking about the difficult parts of parenting. Much in the same vein as her "But is it 5 yet," question to Instagram, she has talked openly about the importance of giving yourself a break as a parent and prioritizing self care. "You think because you carried a baby inside you and you’re so close to them, you think you should know all the answers," she told HuffPost in 2013. “You put a lot of pressure on yourself. So be proud of yourself and take time for yourself, [which] is not always easy to do when you’re in the thick of it."

Similarly, during an interview with People that same year, she encouraged parents to ask for help with they need it. “I think asking for help on a tired day isn’t a sign of weakness,” she told the magazine. “A lot of changes have come into your life quickly and it’s important to take time for yourself! Whether that be a workout, a bath, shopping with friends, or even reading outside for half an hour, all moms should take that time.” No matter how old your kids are, this parenting thing is tough. And transparency from parents like Duff does a lot to normalize that struggle.

Through the good and the bad, Duff has continued to dote on her children. And with her upcoming wedding to fiancé Matthew Koma, the happy little family is only set to becoming more solidified. Doubtless there will be plenty more annoying, adorable moments down the line — and Duff will surely love them through it all.