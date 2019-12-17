Although not more than a few days old, the force is strong with the babies recently born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. The hospital dressed newborns in festive Baby Yoda-inspired outfits in an effort to kick off the holidays with a little bit of out-of-this-world magic.

According to UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, it's a holiday tradition for the hospital staff to dress up the babies in its nursery in festive outfits. This year, however, the class of newborns are "out of this galaxy cute," according to an update shared on the hospital's Facebook page.

Handmade Santa hats outfitted with pointy, green Yoda-like ears turned each newborn at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital into a real-life Baby Yoda this holiday. And in case it wasn't clear that these babes hailed from ... well, wherever The Mandalorian found The Child, little t-shirts reading, "Cute, I am" or "Merry, I must be," helped drive the reference home. Both phrases are written in what's commonly referred to as Yoda speak, the special backwards way Yoda had of forming sentences.

"We celebrate babies being born every day at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, but to watch new parents see their little bundles of joy dressed up during the holidays is simply priceless," hospital spokesperson Amy Charley tells Romper. "We have been dressing babies up for years to celebrate holidays and special events. We love the tradition of coming up with new ideas and themes to make an already special event even more special for our patients and staff.

Each festive, green-eared Santa hat was crocheted by Caitlin Pechin, a registered nurse at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, according to Good Morning America. But this isn't the first time Pechin has made newborns at the hospital festive outfits. She's previously made Christmas sweaters and tiny red cardigans and blue booties designed to resemble sneakers as a nod to children's television presenter Mister Rogers on World Kindness Day.

Last year, when Pechin made Christmas sweaters for all of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital's newborns, she told Good Morning America that she found it "really rewarding" to crochet special outfits for families. "Everyone is going through a really special time in their life, but to add that extra-special experience and see their babies dressed up is the most important thing we do," she told the news outlet.

While the festive Baby Yodas at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital aren't quite as old, or as green, as the real Baby Yoda (whose real age just may shock you), they've proven to be just as adorable, garnering admirers all across social media.