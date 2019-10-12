Kylie Jenner might just be an expert on siblings. She is the youngest of six children herself, of course, and knows a little something about what it's like to grow up in a house full of kids. It's not for everyone, as those of you with siblings well know; there's never enough space or toys or privacy. Well, the first two probably weren't an issue from in the famously wealthy Kardashian/Jenner clan but privacy is most certainly an issue. Considering the fact that she's in a big family, you might actually be surprised about how many kids Kylie Jenner wants. It seems motherhood truly agrees with her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1 2018. Since then both she and Stormi's father, rapper Travis Scott, have made it clear that their little girl is their entire world. Even as the couple are going through difficult times like their recent break-up, Kylie tweeted that their "daughter is our priority," no matter what. It's no secret that the 22-year-old Lip Kit mogul adores being a mom. And apparently she's ready to do it all over again. On Friday Kylie answered questions from fans during an Instagram Q&A session, and when one fan asked her if she was planning on having more children, as per People, she responded, "I can't wait to have more babies."

Kylie has been very open about how much motherhood has improved her life, even giving her a level of self-acceptance she hadn't really had before Stormi was born, as she told Vogue Australia in 2019:

I feel like [having a daughter] has made me love myself more and accept everything about me. I want to be an example for her.

She is also very aware of the sort of example she wants to set for her little girl, noting that she always struggles with her ears but since Stormi's ears are similar she wants to be more aware of being hyper critical, as per Vogue Australia.

What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.

It stands to reason that seeing Stormi with all of her Kardashian cousins who are close in age has made a difference in whether or not she wants more children. I mean, how can anyone watch this video of Stormi giggling with Rob's 2-year-old daughter Dream, Kim's 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and Khloé's 1-year-old little girl True and not want more kids?

Back in June a source close to Kylie told People that she "can't wait to give Stormi a sibling," and that she and Travis were considering trying to have another baby in the near future. Of course, things have changed since then. The couple might have broken up, but that doesn't mean Kylie's vision of a big family has changed.

It's what she wants, perhaps because it's what she knows.