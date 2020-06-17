Adorable Luna, sweet little Miles, and a slew of celeb dads will all be featured in John Legend's Father's Day special this weekend. On Sunday, June 21, the talented and hilarious father of two will host a one-hour variety special on ABC that will serve as "a tribute to fathers everywhere."

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day will air on ABC on June 21 at 8 p.m. During the special, Legend will perform songs from his new album, Bigger Love, play a game of "Fatherly Feud," and be joined by a few fellow celebrity dads like Shaquille O'Neal, Common, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patton Oswalt, and more.

Legend's two adorable kids with his wife Chrissy Teigen — 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles — will also make appearances. According to ABC, the couple's kids will "pamper their father in ways that only kids under age 5 can." Meanwhile, Teigen will put her DIY skills to use to help make sure that viewers at home make their dad a thoughtful, last-minute gift.

"The evening will be a tribute to fathers everywhere and will blend live musical performances with some much-needed levity and touching moments, and plenty of surprises," ABC said in a statement.

To catch this special on Sunday night, you can simply flip on ABC or watch it on ABC.com as the show airs. All you need is a cable subscription or get instant access to watch ABC Live.

If you can't catch the program live, you will still be able to watch it afterwards. Like most of ABC's special programs that have aired during the coronavirus pandemic, the special will likely be uploaded to ABC's website afterwards and on Hulu in the following days for a limited time.

Considering how open Legend has been about fatherhood, it sounds like there are plenty of sweet and silly moments in store. And while Sunday night's special is meant to celebrate dads, Legend has said in the past that "Mother's Day is a bigger deal." "I don't think Father's Day needs to be a big deal, but it's nice to feel appreciated a little," he told TODAY in 2018. "I do think Mother's Day is a bigger deal because, let's face it, being a mom is harder."

Even so, Legend said his special aims to bring "joy and laughter into everyone’s homes this Father’s Day." "Some of us may wonder if it’s okay to laugh right now," Legend said in a press release. "But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most."

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day airs this Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.