Listen, football isn't for everyone, but the Super Bowl is meant to be a sort of crowd pleaser, right? But 2019's big game, according to many people on Twitter, has been lacking on the drama we all tune in for every year. So if you thought the Super Bowl was boring, then you'll definitely enjoy these hilarious tweet that sum up how exactly many people were feeling as they maxed on their nachos and buffalo chicken dip.

The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots faced off for the the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Sure, for sports junkies, this year's Super Bowl may have been the highlight of the season. But for many people who tuned in on Sunday night, well, 2019's big game dragged on a tad. One person on Twitter even called it "underwhelming."

The sluggish vibe may be due to the fact that there was little action until well into the fourth quarter of the game, according to the Los Angeles Times. Many folks on Twitter also weren't totally impressed with this year's halftime show, which was headlined by Maroon 5 and featured rapper Travis Scott and Outkast's Big Boi.

So if you're feeling like Super Bowl LIII could've used a little more pizazz on this wintry Sunday night, then please have a look at these hilarious (and snarky) tweets.

