Even if you're the type that usually likes your coffee black, you might like to sweeten it up a bit every now and then — especially for special occasions like birthdays and holidays. And if you're craving a festive cup of joe, International Delight's new flavors should do the trick: Birthday Cake and Vanilla Cannoli Crème Latte flavored creamers are heading to grocery stores in January 2020, so you can get your sugar fix and your daily does of caffeine all in one cup.

Plenty of people are definitely pretty excited about these new varieties of the popular creamer. International Delight even ran a contest on Twitter which awarded the first 365 people to DM their name and address the chance to be one of the first people to try the new flavors. In a little less than six hours the contest was over, with 365 coffee drinkers officially looking forward to getting a taste of birthday cake or vanilla cannoli before the rest of the world does.

Introducing incredibly sweet and almost candy-like flavors to their coffee creamers is nothing new for International Delight, but this is the first time they've offered birthday cake or cannoli-inspired options. They might even be the only company to have these types of flavors on the shelves at all (unless you count this $22 keto coffee creamer from Prymal, yikes). The birthday cake and cannoli flavors will be joining International Delight's other more than 20 very sugary flavors like Cold Stone Creamery Sweet Cream, French Toast Swirl, Hershey’s Chocolate Caramel, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Southern Butter Pecan, Cinnabon, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Oreo Cookie flavored creamers, to name a few. (And they're less than $4.)

So when does coffee cross the line from a breakfast companion to a dessert in and of itself? This may be that time, folks. Oh, and there are also super-sweet holiday flavors that are back for a limited time, including Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer, Peppermint Mocha creamer, and Frosted Sugar cookie creamer. The perfect holiday treat all wrapped up in a warm mug.

Even though the contest is over to get a taste of these two new flavors before the rest of the world, keep your eyes peeled for them to hit the shelves in January 2020 — starting the new year off right.