One of the biggest questions new fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have is if any of the relationships are real. Sometimes it can feel like another version of MTV’s Catfish as unsuspecting love-blind cast members, much like Caesar on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, fall in love with people they’ve never met. Caesar took a big hit when he showed up for a romantic meetup in Mexico with his Ukrainian girlfriend who never showed. Now, fans are wondering if Caesar is dating anyone after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

There has been a lot of speculation among fans about whether or not Caesar’s relationship is real, thanks to all of the red flags he has missed for the better part of the season. His Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria, who might not be his girlfriend anymore, skirted important questions about why she couldn't meet up with him at different times. One of the reasons she cited was being unable to fly out of her country, which Caesar cleared up when he researched flying restrictions himself.

Undeterred by her lack of interest on trying harder to meet him, Caesar sent her more money to ensure she would get on a plane to meet him in Mexico, where they would have a romantic trip for two. But she never showed up and when Caesar called her to confront her, she said they weren't meant to be together and effectively ended things. And now, after the show, Caesar might have moved on. When you hit rock bottom after spending several years and tens of thousands of dollars on a person you’ve never met, the only place to go is up.

Since Caesar finished filming his season, he hasn't spoken publicly about his relationship status. And while there are no photos of Maria on his Instagram, it could just be because he isn't allowed to share his status with Maria with his fans before the season finishes airing on TV. But there is a chance Caesar has moved on from being jilted in America and Mexico by the woman he thought was his soulmate.

Caesar’s Instagram is full of photos of him with friends enjoying nights out and dinners away from home. He definitely doesn't seem like someone who is still recovering from heartbreak. It could mean things work out with Maria this season, but judging by all of the red flags she has thrown up so far, I think Caesar has moved on from that ordeal and is living his best life as a newly single man.

Just because Caesar is likely single, it doesn't mean he isn't open to the idea of finding love. There is a reason he kept at it with Maria for years before he finally faced that things might not work out between them. Even after she failed to show up in Mexico, Caesar said on the show that he would travel to Ukraine to see her there instead.

But he also said earlier this season that all he’s after is finding a soulmate after having his heartbroken by his high school sweetheart.

"I'm still a hopeless romantic," Caesar said on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days earlier this season. "It’s very important for me to have somebody that’s my soulmate. Somebody that I can walk the beach with, live my life, and basically live our life in, like, a dreamland."

It doesn't look like Caesar found his "dreamland" with Maria or anyone else for that matter just yet, but he probably hasn't totally given up hope on it either.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.