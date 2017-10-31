Is Kai Oz's Father On 'AHS: Cult'? This Popular Theory Actually Makes A Lot Of Sense

With all of the recent talk about messiahs on American Horror Story (and yes, according to Kai, there can be more than one), it makes you wonder about Oz, the only child currently on this season. And because of Kai’s need for an heir, it could take things back to the theory that fans have been asking since the premiere: is Kai Oz’s father on AHS: Cult? The theory was kicked around a bit at the beginning of the season, but with all the murder, blood, and bondage that's been happening, I would blame you for getting a little distracted. However, now that the dust has settled, I think it's high time we get back to addressing this possible plot twist. After all, this season will be over before you know it, and Oz’s birth father is bound to be revealed before then, right?

While we do know, via Ivy, that Ally is Oz’s biological mom who gave birth to him, there’s been no mention of who Oz’s dad is on AHS: Cult. The only time Oz even talked about it was with Winter early in the season when she asked him which mother gave birth to him. I took this to mean that Oz clearly doesn’t know who his father is and that it could very well be a sperm donor, who could be none other than Kai himself.

Am I the only one who sees a resemblance between Oz and Kai? 🤔 Hm, this explains Kai’s obsession with Ally @AHSFX #AHSCult — Sara Ali Naseer (@SaraAliNaseer) October 24, 2017

Fans have seen enough flashbacks to know that Kai was capable of some pretty intense things before election night, like visiting the basement of a deranged religious zealot from the dark web, or keeping his dead parents locked in their bedroom in the family home. Who’s to say that Kai’s plans for world domination didn’t start with him giving his seed to create a Messiah long before he tried to force his sister to be impregnated with one?

There’s been a lot of talk about Kai wanting a child to carry on the cult and to be the Messiah, so it can’t be coincidence that Tuesday’s episode of AHS: Cult looks like it’s going to have a Pinky Promise session between Kai and Oz — two characters who have never had a scene together before. The timing is perfect and when it comes down to it, Oz also resembles Kai enough for the theory about Kai being Oz’s father to be fairly easy to believe. Oz even looks a lot like Winter, who would be his aunt if Kai really is his father.

It’s also important to note that at no time have Ivy or Ally mentioned Oz’s father. This could be because they never thought it necessary, as they’ve both been loving parents to Oz, but it could also be because viewers were meant to learn about Oz’s true parentage later in the season. And now, two episodes away from the AHS: Cult finale, it’s definitely the time. And it certainly doesn’t help to kill the theory after Cooper Dodson (Oz) decided to dress up like Evan Peters’ Tate from AHS: Murder House for Halloween this year.

While there may never be any answers about who Oz’s dad is on AHS: Cult, it would also be a mistake to leave that loose end open since there were questions about his birth parents early in the season. AHS is known for delivering shocking plot twists throughout any given season, so connecting Kai and Oz in such a fundamental way feels right in the show's wheelhouse. I have a feeling we're going to get an answer to this question, one way or another, by the end of Tuesday's episode. Bring it on!

