It's finally May, which means one of the most glam, exclusive, and celeb-studded nights of the year is finally upon us. And considering Kylie Jenner's ultra-glam 2017 Met Gala look, many fans are likely wondering if Kylie Jenner is attending the 2018 Met Gala, which is Monday night in New York City. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed Jenner dropping cryptic clues over the past few days, implying that the gala is on her mind.

The theme of this year's gala, which will go down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," according to Pret-a Reporter. The annual, invite-only event is always on the first Monday in May, and tickets run at about $30,000 a pop, according to the New York Times. Kylie Jenner has not yet explicitly addressed whether she'll be attending the fashion-focused event, but all signs point to yes — namely, a few of her recent Instagram posts.

Early Monday afternoon, the makeup mogul shared a throwback photo to last year's Met Gala, simply captioning it, "Monday mood." Jenner's outfit at the 2017 gala was jaw-droppingly fabulous. She paired a bleach-blonde blunt bob with a sheer, beaded gown with flowing beaded tassels, and a gold clutch. So while calling her Instagram post a confirmation that she will be attending Monday night's Met Gala would be a bit of a stretch, it's safe to say that there's a good chance Jenner will be there.

Also, on Sunday, Jenner shared a short video of herself posing at last year's Met Gala, captioning it, "last year #mood." Sounds like Jenner is seriously in the mood for some Met Gala-ing this week! It will be pretty exciting if Jenner does show up at the event, as it would be her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to Stormi. (Plus, if Scott and Jenner attend together, photos of the couple that aren't from a basketball game or paparazzi would finally appear on Getty Images!)

Not to mention, W magazine reported that Jenner arrived in New York earlier this weekend, along with her boyfriend Travis Scott, her sister Kendall Jenner, and her BFF Jordyn Woods, according to W. One can only assume that Stormi is with her parents, too, considering the new family-of-three went on their first family vacation last week to Turks and Caicos in honor of Scott's 26th birthday.

In fact, it's highly likely that Stormi is in town with her mom, based on a comment Jenner made in a recent cover story for ES Magazine. As reported by E! News, Jenner told the magazine:

Even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, 'I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.

Stormi is a little too young to attend a gala (though she could probably afford the $30,000-a-ticket price tag), and despite having to leave her behind, Jenner will likely still attend. After all, she has made it clear that she is still keeping up her career for Stormi, because she wants to pave the way for her daughter to have a bright future. She also told ES Magazine:

I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, 'I’m doing it for you.' Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better.

It's awesome that Jenner has maintained her identity during her first few months as a parent, and there's no doubt that as Stormi gets older, she will look up to her mom.

